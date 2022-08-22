Nevada County police blotter: Caller ready to use bear spray to break up fight

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Friday

2:47 a.m. – A caller from McKnight Way reported hearing five gunshots in the area.

2:51 p.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported a bat they they believed was stuck outside their business, and was looking for advice on how to deal with it.

3:05 p.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported a group of transients smoking meth in a parking lot.

Saturday

8:13 a.m. – A caller from Minnie Street reported someone had driven an unknown vehicle inside the skate park and a large amount of oil was covering the area.

11:12 a.m. – A caller from Mulberry Drive reported their vehicle was overdue. The caller had allowed a friend to borrow it, and it wasn’t back yet.

Sunday

6:04 p.m. – A caller from South Auburn Street reported a subject kicking another subject in the head. The caller was ready to employ their bear spray, but was advised not to.

7:48 p.m – A caller from Mill Street reported a water leak in the roadway.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

8:11 a.m. – A caller from Spenceville Road reported the theft of two generators and a chainsaw.

10:04 a.m. – A caller from Squirrel Creek Road reported a skunk they had in a trap they set out for raccoons.

Saturday

10:09 a.m. – A caller from Wolf Road reported two people on their property, breaking into their barn.

3:05 p.m. – A caller from East Empire Street reported hearing five gunshots.

10:02 p.m. – A caller from Walker Drive reported a loud party in the area. The caller then phoned back and said approximately 40 vehicles were blocking the road. The caller was agitated and started screaming profanities at dispatch because the Sheriff’s Office hadn’t made the party hosts turn down the music.

Sunday

8:13 a.m. – A caller from Champion Road reported seven vehicles parked on the side of the roadway with loud music and partying.

8:25 a.m. – A caller from Brentwood Court reported a neighbor who was working with a leaf blower too early in the morning.

9:35 a.m. – A caller from Goodenough Court reported two goats that showed up on their property a couple of days ago and they wanted them removed.

2:45 p.m. – A caller from Penn Valley Drive reported a male who was screaming and yelling and irate.

4:09 p.m. – A caller from Banner Lava Cap Road reported a dog barking for the last five days.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Friday

4:06 p.m. – A caller from Broad Street wanted help removing a transient from the front of the store due to the smell going into the store.

6:04 p.m. – A caller from Broad Street reported that a business that closed had sold them a $100 gift card shortly before they closed. The card still had $25 in value on it and now they couldn’t get hold of the business’ owners to rectify.

Saturday

8:54 p.m. – A caller from Zion Street reported a barking dog in the area. The caller was verbally abusive and refused to provide further information.

11:22 p.m. – A caller from Railroad Avenue reported a male breaking into cars and tried to stab someone. The caller thought the subject may have been armed with a stick.

Sunday

12:50 p.m. – A caller from Highway 20 reported a mattress in the roadway.

10:56 p.m. – A caller from Zion Street reported hearing a subject yelling threats at another person.

— Jennifer Nobles