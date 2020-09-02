Nevada County police blotter: Caller questions legality of pot grow

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Tuesday

5:30 a.m. — A caller on Combie Road reported a possible stabbing, saying five men had his ex-girlfriend in some bushes. However, he didn’t know the ex-girlfriend’s name. The caller then again contacted dispatchers, saying someone drove away with the ex-girlfriend. At some point the caller said someone stabbed the woman 10 times. When dispatchers asked if he had the knife, the caller hung up. An ambulance took the caller from the scene, and a report was taken.

6:19 a.m. — A caller on Alta Street reported a woman sitting in the middle of the road. It appeared like she was trying to get hit by a vehicle.

8:19 a.m. — A caller on Conifer Lane, near Butler Road, reported a woman shattered his sink, broke a mirror on his truck and was currently breaking items in a home. The caller was the woman’s roommate, and was trying to have her evicted.

9:04 a.m. — A caller near Ridge Road and Rough and Ready Highway reported a woman standing in the road, looking at the sky.

1:09 p.m. — A caller on Oak Way, near Birch Road, had a question about the legality of a cannabis grow at a nearby house. The caller said the home has a lot of short-term traffic and about 30-40 plants outside.

1:15 p.m. — A caller on Jayhawk Drive, near Warbler Way, reported a teenage boy on Snapchat was threatening to shoot her daughter over a $75 transaction.

3:19 p.m. — A caller on Harter Place, near Willow Valley Road, reported her propane tank was stolen from her property over the weekend.

6:22 p.m. — A caller on Panorama Drive, near Lower Colfax Road, reported the theft of a political sign.

Nevada City Police Department

Tuesday

9:38 a.m. — A caller on Galena Way, near Long Street, asked for advice on how to handle items dumped on their property. The caller wanted to know how to dispose of a 50-gallon barrel of an unknown liquid.

— Alan Riquelmy