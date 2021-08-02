Nevada County police blotter: Caller punched in face over joke

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Sunday

1:55 a.m. — A driver calling from Cisco Road and Interstate 80 reported that she was being repeatedly followed by the same vehicle.

4:56 a.m. — A caller from Chisum Trail, near Pleasant Valley Road, reported hearing gunshots all night near her house.

8:05 a.m. — A caller from Eagle Lakes Road reported that someone punched him in the face after the caller made a joke that the other person didn’t like.

6:49 p.m. — A caller from Englebright Lake reported that his girlfriend had hit him in the head with a bottle. No significant injuries were reported and no charges were filed in the case.





7:49 p.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway reported an ongoing issue with a disoriented woman wandering up the caller’s driveway to her gate.

8:35 p.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley Road, near Lake Wildwood Drive, reported a white work van that was swerving all over the roadway.

9:16 p.m. — A caller from Bear River Bridge reported that a man had hit him in the chin and pointed what was possibly a toy gun or a real firearm at his face.

9:21 p.m. — A caller from Braemar Way, near Dalewood Way and Kenwood Drive, reported that someone was sending threatening text messages to his wife.

10:57 p.m. — A caller from Sauer Lane and Pleasant Valley Road reported that a friend of hers was involved in a heated altercation with her boyfriend, and that she had seen her friend with bloody hands on a video call. Sheriff’s deputies conducted a welfare check at the residence.

— Stephen Wyer