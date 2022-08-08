Nevada County police blotter: Caller posts about pig online, gets no response
GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Friday
3:49 p.m. – A caller from McKnight Way reported a transient who set up camp in front of a vacant store. The other tenants were complaining about the smell coming from the area.
Saturday
10:54 a.m. – A caller from Nevada City Highway reported a subject in the parking lot acting aggressive and spitting on the caller.
11:37 a.m. – A caller from Bank Street reported a subject on a motorcycle doing wheelies.
1:59 p.m. – A caller from Whiting Street reported the theft of three chainsaws.
Sunday
12:04 p.m. – A caller from Idaho-Maryland Road reported two subjects hand-sawing a tree down. The caller stated that the subjects did not belong there.
2:14 p.m. – A caller from LeDuc Street reported a water line break. The road was flooded and shut down. Traffic was redirected.
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
8:18 a.m. – A caller from the Donner rest stop reported a female walking in the westbound first lane of Highway 80.
Saturday
2:51 p.m. – A caller from Cameo Drive reported they had a pot-belly pig that showed up the previous day. The caller had posted the pig on social media with no response, so they requested removal.
6:48 p.m. – A caller from Oregon Creek reported someone took a drill to the gas tank of their vehicle, causing a half tank of gas to spill into the roadway.
9:50 p.m. – A caller from Highway 174 reported drag racing.
Saturday
10:17 a.m. – A caller from Jayhawk Drive reported they had found a sickly ferret, and wanted it removed.
1:28 p.m. – Two callers from Ridge Road reported a subject dumping trash bags on the side of the roadway.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Friday
2:52 a.m. – A caller from Gold Flat Road reported a mountain lion in the area.
7:54 p.m. – A caller from Highway 49 reported a subject dumping cardboard on the property. The subject’s name was on the cardboard. The caller had posted this info on Facebook a few days ago to have them pick it up, but it was still there.
Saturday
4:33 p.m. – A caller from Broad Street reported a subject yelling and screaming, and who was seen building a dam out of river rocks.
Sunday
3:39 p.m. – A caller from Broad Street reported the theft of wine barrels.
— Jennifer Nobles
