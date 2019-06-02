Nevada County Police Blotter: Caller pocket dials 911 while weed eating
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
8:12 a.m. — An open line was made to 911 from Sone Arch Drive. It sounded like a pocket dial to the operator.
12:12 p.m. — A caller from Devonshire Court reported an ongoing issue with their neighbors stealing propane.
12:47 p.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway reported receiving a dog bite.
1:29 p.m. — A child caller from Beale accidentally dialed 911.
2:18 p.m. — A caller from Mount Olive Road reported a horse with a bucket on its foot.
2:51 p.m. — A caller from Rock Creek Road pocket dialed 911 while weed eating on the side of the road.
8:22 p.m. — A caller from McCourtney Road reported a dog on their property and requested it be picked up. The caller said the dog was friendly and had a scratch on his face.
Saturday
1:32 a.m. — A caller from Brophy Road reported a vehicle stopped in the middle of the roadway.
10:45 a.m. — A caller from Lower Colfax reported a large pile of straw in the road.
8:05 p.m. — A caller from Highland Drive reported her dog was stuck somewhere under her deck.
11:03 p.m. — A caller from Squirrel Creek Road reported transients in the woods with a fire.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Friday
2:08 p.m. — A caller from Church Street reported dogs in distress in a purple and white van, the windows barely open.
GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Saturday
5:46 a.m. — A caller from Empire Street reported a male and female yelling. The male said “leave me alone.”
— Sam Corey
