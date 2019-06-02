Nevada County Police Blotter: Caller pocket dials 911 while weed eating

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

8:12 a.m. — An open line was made to 911 from Sone Arch Drive. It sounded like a pocket dial to the operator.

12:12 p.m. — A caller from Devonshire Court reported an ongoing issue with their neighbors stealing propane.

12:47 p.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway reported receiving a dog bite.

1:29 p.m. — A child caller from Beale accidentally dialed 911.

2:18 p.m. — A caller from Mount Olive Road reported a horse with a bucket on its foot.

2:51 p.m. — A caller from Rock Creek Road pocket dialed 911 while weed eating on the side of the road.

8:22 p.m. — A caller from McCourtney Road reported a dog on their property and requested it be picked up. The caller said the dog was friendly and had a scratch on his face.

Saturday

1:32 a.m. — A caller from Brophy Road reported a vehicle stopped in the middle of the roadway.

10:45 a.m. — A caller from Lower Colfax reported a large pile of straw in the road.

8:05 p.m. — A caller from Highland Drive reported her dog was stuck somewhere under her deck.

11:03 p.m. — A caller from Squirrel Creek Road reported transients in the woods with a fire.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Friday

2:08 p.m. — A caller from Church Street reported dogs in distress in a purple and white van, the windows barely open.

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Saturday

5:46 a.m. — A caller from Empire Street reported a male and female yelling. The male said “leave me alone.”

— Sam Corey