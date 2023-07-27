NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF
12:24 p.m. — A 911 call on Old State Highway requested a welfare check on female neighbors both in their early 20s with severe cuts on their legs and concern that it may be a mental health emergency. Deputies later confirmed that it was not an emergency and that the marks were several days old. The subjects declined transport to a hospital.
4:59 p.m. — A report from an employee of Amphitheater on Gunstock and Dog Bar Road said that a customer who sold some tickets through Ticketmaster and did not read the fine print stating that it would take ten days to get paid was upset and stated, “I’m going to load my gun and drive to the amphitheater.”
5:52 p.m. — A landlord on C Street and Squirrel Creek Road reported that she is having issues with a tenant that she is trying to evict and there are all sorts of vehicles coming onto the property with drug use. The reporting party requested that a blue sedan or SUV parked directly next to the rental house should be checked out.
5:59 p.m. — Subjects who were evicted earlier in the day were reported to have broken down a gate of the property on Purdon Road and Dead End.
7:21 p.m. — A 911 caller reported a male subject doing wheelies with a black motorcycle on Alta and Alta Vista Drive. When the reporting party asked him to move along, the subject got off his bike and threatened to fight and was swearing at the reporting party. The subject was last seen wearing a red shirt.
8:15 p.m. — A reporting party stating he is taking care of a residence for a friend and when he showed up, someone had changed the locks on the property on Penn Valley Drive and Easy Street.
9:18 p.m. — A 911 caller from the Golden Chain Motel on Wellswood Way reported that someone smashed out the windows of his silver Honda Odyssey less than an hour earlier. The suspect is still on the scene in room 105 and is jealous that the reporting party was having sexual relations with the woman that the female suspect was also having sexual relations with. Video surveillance from the motel should be available according to the reporting party, however none was taken. The reporting party said he was confident that the woman he suspects was responsible.
9:39 p.m. — A reporting party on Jones Bar and Owl Creek Road stated that 10- 12 years ago, a human mandible was found and today the spine was found.
10:37 p.m. — A 911 caller reported her 20-year old son is high on drugs and is trying to take her dark gray Honda that is blocked in the driveway. The son is revving the Honda.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
3:20 p.m. — A black BMW was reported to be abandoned parked at a pump at Robinson’s Gas Station on Lower Grass Valley Road at about 10 a.m. when the subject was seen leaving the vehicle. Gold country Tow was contacted.
GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
12:31 a.m. — Vandalism occurred over the past two nights at Grass Valley Glass on Colfax Avenue. The door handle on a vehicle was broken off and the vehicle described as a black Chevy pickup was egged. The subjects were currently loitering near the vehicle.
1:07 a.m. — A cold assault was reported from a caller at the Chevron on East Main Street. The subject was described as a white male with gray hair associated with a Chevy pickup. The suspect was seen talking to himself very agitated then approached an unrelated man on the street and hit and yelled at him. The reporting party gave the victim a ride back to Whispering Pines.
8:11 a.m. — An elderly woman who “looked intoxicated” was reported to have backed onto someone’s property at Fairmont Drive and Woodcrest Way. The subject had a little dog, a black shirt and ragged red hair in a black SUV. The subject reportedly had the car in neutral and was revving the engine.
10:54 a.m. — A reporting party on Carol Drive and Doris Drive stated that his 23-year old son was out of control breaking and punching things, broke mirrors off a car while walking down the driveway. The subject was last seen wearing a black tank top and gray pants.
10:56 a.m. — The driver of a white Dodge truck towing a trailer with a motorcycle in it was reported to almost hit the reporting party and another vehicle and then drive off the road northbound on Highway 49 just before Highway 174. When one of the victims confronted the driver of the white Dodge truck in a road rage, the subject hit the victim’s truck and was now disabled with flat tires.
11:11 a.m. — An employee at the Spirit Empowerment Center on Gates Place asked a woman to leave as the subject was screaming at employees and refused to leave. The subject was wearing a gray shirt and blue shorts and was sitting on the porch.
11:34 a.m. — A bag of dark green pills were reportedly found in the grass near the basketball courts in Memorial Park. The reporting party asked that officers come to pick them up.
6:03 p.m. — A man in his 30s dressed in a tight red leather Ninja outfit with two swords on his back and several firearms on his waist band and knives along his legs was reported walking up Mill Street. He looks like an action figure.
7:39 p.m. — A woman in her 40s came into the Station House Liquors on East Main Street dressed in a hospital gown and white hair and grabbed a bottle of Smirnoff and ran off towards KNCO radio station.
10:25 p.m. — A subject with a flashlight was reported to be camping in the bushes in the old gas station on Henderson Street near Prosperity Lanes bowling alley.