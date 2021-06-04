Nevada County police blotter: Caller notes she’s applied for witchcraft job

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

12:46 a.m. — A caller near Joyce Drive reported a loud party across the street.

6:32 a.m. — A caller near the Sierra Credit Union claiming to be responsible for the bank reported a suspicious woman entered the bank with a key instead of a swipe card. The caller said the woman was associated with an early 2000s white Ford Explorer and was with a man they described as a “thug.”

7:44 a.m. — A caller near Sutton Way reported subjects walking around intimidating her. The caller also noted she had recently applied for a witchcraft job.

9:15 a.m. — A caller from Public Works near the East Main Street roundabout reported a sinkhole at the location.





11:32 a.m. — A caller near Sutton Way reported a group of juveniles bullying her and her children.

11:36 a.m. — A 911-caller near Conaway Avenue reported a female sitting beneath a tree screaming at a male to leave her alone.

11:57 a.m. — A caller on South Auburn Street reported they thought someone might be living in their dumpster.

7:55 p.m. — A caller near Freeman Lane reported a hot dog in a silver Toyota Tacoma.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

8:06 a.m. — A caller near Lodestar Drive and Dog Bar Road reported three aggressive German shepherds habitually at large.

8:51 a.m. — A caller near Millpond Lane and Red Dog Road left a “cat bite” report.

10:27 a.m. — A caller near Kingston Lane reported a student made an inappropriate comment to a teacher that resulted in suspension. The report was taken for “informational purposes.”

3:23 p.m. — A caller near Jones Ridge Road, between Julia Ranch and Greenhorn roads, requested a check on goats with no shade or water.

3:47 p.m. — A caller on the dead end of Indian Flat Road reported someone shone a flashlight into her van as she was trying to camp in the middle of the night.

3:54 p.m. — A caller near Prosser Lake reported her vehicle was stuck in the mud with two young children.

6:02 p.m. — A caller near Valencia Road and San Simeon Court reported a group of 25-year-old men walking onto her property and down into Deer Creek, shooting excessively for 45 minutes.

7:29 p.m. — A caller near Alls Well Place and Slate Creek Road reported her landlord stole her firearm and was trying to evict her. Dispatch heard a male voice say that he was keeping the weapon as a deposit.

7:44 p.m. — A caller near Monarch Court, near Sunset Ridge Drive, reported someone on Instagram was trying to scam him out of money.

8:58 p.m. — A caller near Rocker and Rough and Ready roads reported people were looking into nearby mailboxes. The subject said he could smell alcohol coming from the vehicle when he confronted the individuals.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

10:22 a.m. — A caller near Mine Rock Road reported their father had been missing since last Sunday, after he met a woman named “Star” at the bar.

2:53 p.m. — A caller on Broad Street reported a Dodge Ram unable to maintain lanes.

— Rebecca O’Neil