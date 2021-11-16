Nevada County police blotter: Caller near Apple Avenue reports being egged

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Monday

12:57 p.m. — A caller near Apple Avenue reported being egged the previous night.

4:31 p.m. — A caller on Sutton Way reported hearing a child under the age of 5 yell “Help me” from a vehicle.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

7:09 a.m. — A caller near the Nevada County Fairgrounds on McCourtney Road reported their boss had kicked hot sauce in their eye. The reporting party denied medical treatment.





7:47 a.m. — Someone near Brighton Street and McCourtney Road flagged down a Sheriff’s Office employee to report report an employment issue related to poor work conduct. Negative crime.

8:27 a.m. — A caller near the dead end of Harmony Ridge Road reported a camera he put up was stolen and a tree with another camera was cut down.

9:10 a.m. — A caller near Wolf Creek Road, between Kodiak Lane and Tiger Tail Road, reported a purse, her boyfriend’s car keys and other personal belongings were stolen from her vehicle on the night of Nov. 13.

10:06 a.m. — A caller near Biladeau Lane and Pleasant Valley Road requested a call from the Sheriff’s Office regarding a black-and-white border collie with a green collar that was hit by a car a few days ago.

10:32 a.m. — A caller near Brooks Road, between Lower Colfax Road and West Brookview Drive, reported her daughter, also her co-signer, was financially abusive.

11:48 a.m. — A caller off Highway 174 reported a license plate stolen off a gold Toyota. The reporting party decided to review video footage.

11:49 a.m. — A caller near MacDonald Road, between Garden Bar and Cabrera roads, reported he heard voices yelling “in a foreign language” and two pistol shots.

1:32 p.m. — A caller near Spenceville Road, between Sierra Court and Penn View Lane, reported his dog barked at a subject that appeared to be under the influence of a substance, and the subject threw a glass bottle at the dog. The dog was not injured, but the reporting party requested an area check.

1:42 p.m. —A caller near Newton Road and Highway 49 reported a woman sitting on the corner in “rags.”

2:46 p.m. — A caller near Rough and Ready Highway, between Randolph Lane and Hard Rock Road, reported a package containing a phone was stolen last week.

3:21 p.m. — A caller near Sunny Slope and Tree Top Circle reported being unable to get in touch with her daughter, who has pre-existing mental health issues since receiving word her grandaughter died the night before.

3:28 p.m. — Two callers near Squirrel Creek Road and Rough and Ready Highway reported a woman waving her arms in the street requesting help.

3:34 p.m — A caller near Alpine Lane, between Conifer Lane and Walker Drive, reported their grandmother received a fraudulent call stating that the reporting party was in an accident and that the grandmother need to bring money to an attorney’s office. The caller was concerned because the subject knew the reporting party’s temporary and uncommon location.

8:33 p.m. — A caller near Forest Springs and Stone Arch drives reported her neighbors may be making drugs, given the equipment they put in their backyard and the smell of chemicals.

