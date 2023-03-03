Grass Valley Police Department
10:07 a.m. : A caller from Sutton Way reported a male subject in a vehicle possibly under the influence, and he feared the subject would try and leave the parking lot. The caller stated the subject was snorting drugs in plain sight. An arrest was made.
11:13 a.m. : A caller from Linden Avenue reported a tree came down the previous night and the main water line needed to be shut off.
12:42 p.m. : A caller from East Main Street reported a male smoking a pipe of weed asking people for money and asking if they wanted to buy weed.
1:19 p.m. : A caller from Bennett Street reported an abandoned vehicle blocking his driveway for the last two days. The registered owner of the vehicle was contacted and she stated she would move it later in the day. The vehicle was stuck in the snow.
5:56 p.m. : A caller from Amber Loop reported multiple elderly mobile homes with roofs buckling from the snow. They were requesting assistance from public works or the fire department.
6:37 p.m. : A caller from Glenwood Road reported a vehicle was abandoned at the end of her driveway and she was now unable to leave.
8:04 p.m. : A caller from Brunswick Road reported a big rig stuck, blocking both southbound lanes of Sutton.
Nevada City Police Department
11:06 a.m. : A caller from North Pine Street reported a female just stole his four-month-old pitbull with a spike while he was shoveling snow. The female was described as having bleached white hair and smelling like urine.
12:10 p.m. : A caller from Red Dog Road requested the road be plowed, and also stated that the helicopter above them was knocking snow down on them. When asked if it was a life or death situation, the caller hung up.
4:04 p.m. : A caller from Washington Street reported a large snow berm in front of his residence and it was four feet thick and he was unable to dig out.
4:20 p.m. : A caller from North Bloomfield Road requested to be taken to the warming shelter for the night because he couldn’t get to his tent on Sugarloaf.
5:21 p.m. : A caller from Bridge Street reported a vehicle was parked in the street and was blocking the street. The caller was unable to get out and pick up his kids.
8:10 p.m. : A caller from Ridge Road reported that her neighbors have stolen two debit cards and made purchases with the cards.
Nevada County Sheriff Office
12:03 a.m. : A caller from Names Drive reported three trees down across the roadway with power lines involved.
3:59 a.m. : A caller from Meadow View Way reported approximately six people “on up” were currently on his property. The caller said the people had been there all day and had managed to build hunting blinds in the trees.
7:05 a.m. : A caller from Crystal Wells Road asked when roads would be plowed in the area. The caller was requesting to see if he could step in and help with the clearing. The caller stated people are going to die up on the mountain if they aren’t cleared.
8:19 a.m. : A caller from Lower Colfax Road reported three loose horses in her yard. The caller stated that she was concerned that the horses would make it to the main road. The caller stated they had a good amount of snow.
10:20 a.m. : A caller from Highway 174 reported the residence was under three feet of snow and trees were down across the driveway. The caller stated they were running out of food for the horses.
11:30 a.m. : A caller from Red Dog Road reported that it appeared as though a tree was going to fall on her house and she wanted to leave before it came down but was unable to leave due to the road conditions, as they had not been plowed.
11:41 a.m. : A caller from Rattlesnake Road requested rescue of her five emus and three goats. The caller believed they might not make it through the day.
4:32 p.m. : A caller from Tree Top Circle requested evacuating from a residence that had a roof that would possibly cave in. The caller was advised to move to a safe location in the house.
4:49 p.m. : A caller from Highway 20 at South Ponderosa Way reported subjects on the overpass throwing items onto the highway.
5:09 p.m. : A caller from Manion Canyon Road requested the road be plowed, stating several families were stuck. The caller was very upset. Per county roads, the road in question is not county maintained.
5:28 p.m. : A caller from Maidu Avenue requested assistance regarding an inmate who had flushed a blanket down the toilet.
6:57 p.m. : A caller from Pasquale Road reported a PG&E crew diverting traffic down Pasquale Road, and the caller stated that won’t work if you don’t live in Cascade Shores. The caller advised roads are closed for a reason.
7:17 p.m. : A caller from Bitney Springs Road reported the stop sign needs to be replaced, it was currently propped up by the snow.
10:02 p.m. : A caller from New Rome Road reported her son had not arrived home after leaving the residence earlier in the day. She didn’t want to file a report, just wanted to know if he was arrested.
—Jennifer Nobles