Nevada County Police Blotter: Caller mad at transients making fun of his jeans, wants them removed to continue shopping

Grass Valley Police Department

9:16 a.m. – A caller from Nevada City Highway reported someone left a shopping cart in his driveway.

10:49 a.m. – A caller from Liberty Court reported that a transient came to his house asking to fill up his jug of water.

2:10 p.m. – A caller from Dorsey Drive reported homeless camps in the Dorsey Marketplace area.

6:58 p.m. – A caller from South Auburn Street reported a male who was looking in vehicles, acting suspiciously. The caller reported ongoing issues with vandalism.

10:29 p.m. – A caller from Plaza Drive reported a male out front screaming and yelling, fighting at the air. The caller asked the subject to leave and he refused.

Nevada City Police Department

2:59 p.m. – A caller from Hollow Way reported that when she was at church the previous day she was approached by a transient who yelled at her and made her feel uncomfortable.

4:47 p.m. – A caller from Broad Street reported a redheaded woman was screaming loudly in front of the business.

5:54 p.m. – A caller from Broad Street reported transients loitering next to the theater. The caller was mad that two of them were making fun of his jeans. The caller wanted them to be removed because he had more shopping to do.

10:46 p.m. – A caller from Coyote Street reported a transient male passed out inside. The caller said the subject looked like he had been drinking.

Nevada County Sheriff Office

8:20 a.m. – A caller from Penn Valley reported his blood was full of poison and he wouldn’t make it. Per the caller, he would also not be returning to his RV. When asked if medical help was needed the caller yelled expletives and then hung up.

10:24 a.m. – A caller from Lazy Oaks Drive reported two stray dogs on his property, and he would like them to be picked up. One was running around and the other was in the caller’s garage.

2:07 p.m. – A caller from Long Valley Road reported receiving a package that was sent “return to sender.” The caller claimed to have never sent the package, inside which was two pounds of marijuana.

2:41 p.m. – A caller from Teddy Bear Way reported the theft of a chainsaw from a break in that occurred on a previous date.

3:23 p.m. – Highway Patrol in Farad reported they were out with a male subject who advised he was shot by his girlfriend.

5:07 p.m. – A caller from Owl Road reported a skunk was wrapped in wire and needed assistance.

6:09 p.m. – A caller from Pleasant Valley Road reported a bag of clothes in the roadway with someone’s stuff in it. The caller was concerned that maybe someone was hit and was off the roadway somewhere since there was no one there to claim the clothes.

7:34 p.m. – A caller from Highway 49 reported they had picked up a dog on the side of the road. The caller wanted to drop the dog off but the shelter was closed.

— Jennifer Nobles