Nevada County police blotter: Caller just wants dispatcher to have an amazing day

Grass Valley Police Department

Friday

1:44 a.m. — A woman from the 400 block of South Auburn Street reported loud “trap” music that was keeping her children awake. A person was contacted and agreed to turn it down.

7:48 a.m. — A caller from LaMarque Court reported mailboxes possibly had been broken into.

7:53 a.m. — A caller reported the theft of a truck from an undisclosed location.

12:37 p.m. — A caller from Mill Street reported a customer was walking out a business and was shot in the stomach with a BB gun. A report was taken.

1:50 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Partridge Road reported someone shot a car the night before with a BB gun.

3:05 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Joerschke Drive reported a man left a wallet behind and when it was returned, it was missing $2,000.

3:43 p.m. — A caller from the 1800 block of Ridge Road reported seven juveniles in a physical fight.

3:59 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of East Berryhill Drive said “I just wanted to tell you to have an amazing day.”

4:48 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 1400 block of East Main Street reported a theft.

9:16 p.m. — A caller from the hospital reported finding knives, drugs and paraphernalia in a patient’s room.

9:54 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Olympia Park Road reported an erratic driver. A man was arrested on suspicion of possessing drug paraphernalia, violating parole and being a felon in possession of tear gas.

Saturday

1:14 a.m. — A man in the 100 block of Neal Street reported he was cold and had nowhere to go. He was taken to the hospital.

3:44 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Mill Street reported loud music, yelling and pounding on walls, as well as intentional stomping on the floors. The residents refused to answer the door but did quiet down.

9:02 a.m. — A woman from the 900 block of Sutton Way reported the possible theft of medication.

12:06 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 700 block of Whispering Pines Lane reported a person climbing on top of a fence, possibly trying to break into the yard.

3:36 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported a hit-and-run in a parking lot.

4:03 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Joerschke Drive reported getting locked in a closet with a toddler, while a 1-month-old baby was alone in a swing in the living room. Everyone was OK.

5:34 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Henderson Street reported a woman who seemed drunk hit a mailbox and drove away. She could not be located.

8:24 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of South Auburn Street reported a neighbor pulled a hammer on a man and hit his truck with the hammer. A woman was arrested on suspicion of vandalism.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Sunday

1:10 a.m. — Two people on Flume Street were admonished for taking recycling from the recycling center.

11:38 a.m. — A caller from Combie Road reported identity theft with someone opening a bank account in his name and stealing his stimulus money.

1:34 p.m. — A woman from Meyer Road reported her neighbor’s dogs tried to attack her while she was riding her horse. She said she told the neighbors she was armed and would take action if needed, and the neighbor then pointed a handgun at her and threatened her. Neither party wanted to press charges.

6:04 p.m. — A caller from Lois Lane reported finding bags of opened mail from multiple areas of the county, which was collected to returned to the post office.

10:19 p.m. — A caller from Sterling Lake reported two vehicles stuck in the snow. They said they didn’t need assistance.

Nevada City Police Department

Sunday

2:52 a.m. — A caller from Nimrod Street reported two men on the front porch, who then left. One of them appeared drunk.

— Liz Kellar