Nevada County police blotter: Caller just wants business number from dispatch

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Monday

2:18 p.m. – A caller from Townsend Street reported their spouse had called about an hour ago stating they were stung by a swarm of wasps.

3:01 p.m. – A caller from a car rental service reported a vehicle had not been returned.

10:38 p.m. – A caller advised he didn’t have an emergency, he just wanted the business line number because he has a flip phone.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

10:38 a.m. – A caller from Pioneer Road reported a neighbor who has a dog that isn’t “fixed,” and has impregnated other dogs in the area.

6:31 p.m. – A caller from the South Yuba River reported kids jumping off the bridge into the water.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Monday

9:19 a.m. – A caller from Gold Flat Road reported a baby skunk that seemed sickly. The caller had contacted Fish and Wildlife, which was unable to help.

— Jennifer Nobles