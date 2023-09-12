Friday
Grass Valley Police Department
8:20 a.m. – A caller from Mill Street reported harassment and hacking, and wanted to file charges but didn’t want to speak with an officer. The caller was unable to provide any evidence of hacking, but he also wanted officers to be aware that he may have lost his cell phone.
9:33 a.m. – While on foot at the Wolf Creek Trail, several concerned citizens advised law enforcement that someone was bringing ongoing trash to the shoreline of the creek.
4:11 p.m. – A caller from Henderson Street called Highway Patrol to give them a heads-up about a DUI checkpoint going on at the location. CHP did not get her name and didn’t know why she called them.
5:40 p.m. – A caller from Colfax Avenue reported they were staying at a motel and a male went to eat dinner and never came back. A subject answered the male’s phone and said they found the phone. A few minutes later, the people that found the phone were now saying they have him and had been torturing him since the previous night.
7:41 p.m. – A call to 911 was an open line, sounding like the person was driving. On call back, she reported no crime; she was riding her bike and hit a pothole, causing her phone to unintentionally call.
Nevada City Police Department
2:44 p.m. – A caller from Sacramento Street complained of abdominal pain. The subject refused medical attention but gave the responding officer his wallet to buy Pepto-Bismol. The officer bought him the Pepto and allowed the subject to rest while it took effect.
4:42 p.m. — A caller from Broad Street reported harassment of employees. A male kept going in and scaring the female employees. He has been advised he is not allowed in the store. He also drives by yelling at the employees as they walk to their vehicles.
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
12:32 p.m. – A caller from John Bauer Avenue reported a an aircraft down on the west end of the runway. There were no injuries and no damage to the plane.
3:19 p.m. – A caller from Donner Summit Overlook reported a DJ was set up on Forest Service land having a party and she was requesting several deputies respond. The party was not located.
4:22 p.m. – A caller from Boulder Street advised he had no emergency but wasn’t getting any respect. He was advised to stop calling 911.
6:24 p.m. – A caller from Highway 49 reported her downstairs neighbor was shooting for an unknown reason. The caller was worried about the neighbor shooting on the property. The caller stated she just moved to Nevada County and had never heard shooting before.
8:17 p.m. – A caller from Newtown Road reported a drone looking through their window.
Saturday
Grass Valley Police Department
3:06 p.m. – A caller from East Main Street reported a U-Haul truck was stuck and trying to get out, causing damage to the structure.
6:53 p.m. – A caller from Union Jack Street requested assistance with a neighbor who uses heroin. The caller was concerned that the drugs were getting into their apartment through the vents.
9:48 p.m. – A caller fro East Main Street reported a female yelling and screaming at passing motorists. The caller offered to help her until the female started cussing and yelling at the caller.
Nevada City Police Department
7:23 p.m. – A caller from Park Avenue reported an abandoned home with a female outside banging on the windows. It appeared she was trying to get in the home.
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
7:36 a.m. – A caller from Koswyn Court reported an injured fawn on her property, requesting it be dispatched. The caller called back and said the fawn was suffering and laying in the sun, and was advised that law enforcement would respond as soon as they could, and that they have been handling emergencies. The caller stated “handle them faster” and hung up.
11:09 a.m. – A caller from a “wolf” like dog that was chasing her daughter and had one of their chickens in its mouth.
11:12 a.m. – A caller from North Bloomfield-Graniteville Road reported a “drug” dealer had set up camp on the parcel below. The caller believed the subject was selling drugs on the property and was concerned about nefarious activity afoot.
3:09 p.m. – A caller from Tyler Foote reported a subject who was not allowed in the store had gone in an attacked another customer.
Sunday
Grass Valley Police Department
6:40 a.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported a male subject on a bicycle behind the business, going through the garbage. The caller said the subject was wearing a black vest and some kind of badge. The caller thought he was trying to make himself look like law enforcement.
6:03 p.m. – A caller from Margaret Lane phoned in a loud noise complaint, but wouldn’t articulate what type of noise, stating “Just a little of everything.”
8:12 p.m. – A caller from Whispering Pines Lane reported vehicles racing up and down and raising hell.
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
10:51 a.m. – A caller from South Yuba River reported theft from a vehicle. The caller was given State Parks’ dispatch dispatch number.
10:56 a.m. – A caller from Red Ranch Road reported a subject left a vehicle on his property the previous night. The caller said he was blocking in the vehicle with equipment so he could tell the where they could actually park if they return. He was advised not to block them in and then back pedaled saying he was doing tree work and that’s just where his equipment needs to be located.
1:38 p.m. – A caller from Cole Road reported a subject trespassing and stealing security cameras. The caller stated the suspects are previous tenants.
8:24 p.m. – A caller from Birchville Road reported white lights going west to east, but some went north to south. The caller didn’t think it was a meteor shower, and they were in a straight line. The caller advised he had never seen anything like it.
