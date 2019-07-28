Nevada County Police Blotter: Caller is checking on a friend

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT

Friday

7:39 a.m. ­­­— A caller from Echo Blue Drive was trying to check on their friend. They had been unable to get in contact with the friend, and were fearful because the friend lives alone and falls a lot.

Saturday

3:37 a.m. — A caller from Combie Road reported a tree in the road. No power lines were involved.

9:52 p.m.— A caller from Annie Drive reported a down tree blocking the road.

NEVADA CITY POLICE OFFICE

Saturday

9:37 p.m.. — A caller from Deer Creek Tribute Trail reported a dog swept away in the river.

9:05 p.m. — A caller from Broad Street reportedly found missing property.

GRASS VALLEY POLICE OFFICE

Friday

1:11 p.m. — A caller from West McKnight Way reported debris in the road.

1:32 p.m. — A caller from Conaway Avenue reported the smell of barbecue smoke in the area

­­­— Sam Corey