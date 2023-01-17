Friday
Grass Valley Police Department
3:00 a.m. – A caller from Sutton Way was crying and stating he messed up bad. The caller said someone was trying to blackmail him and he didn’t know what to do. The caller advised he was scammed by a female on a dating app.
11:19 a.m. – A caller from West McKnight Way reported a subject stole two bottles of tequila and when he went back for a third, he shoved the caller as he was leaving.
1:34 p.m. – A caller from Dorsey Drive reported there were some transients that set up a camp in the laundry room and disabled the cameras. The caller said she tried making contact with them but they took off into the bushes. The caller believed they were trying to break into something.
3:45 p.m. – A caller from a business on East Main Street reported a customer who left without paying the bill.
4:16 p.m. – A caller from South Auburn Street reported a male subject was intoxicated and urinated in her doorway.
6:28 p.m. – A caller from Joerschke Drive reported her neighbor was hitting her nephew with a bat. An additional caller reported the same.
8:11 p.m. – A caller from Sierra College Drive requested advice on how to make his girlfriend care about paying attention to the mileage on his car when she drives it so ho doesn’t run out of gas.
8:28 p.m. — A caller from Ocean Avenue reported hearing two to three gunshots in the area. An additional caller reported the same.
11:42 p.m. – A caller from Success Mine Loop reported sounds like someone outside trying to get inside. It sounded like someone was pounding on the roof or pulling parts off of the house.
Nevada City Police Department
3:02 p.m. – A caller from Cross Street reported she was involved in a road rage incident. The caller stated the subject followed the caller through her neighborhood. The caller tried to lose him by driving through the neighborhood and the the caller drove home the subject showed up and sald “Got you!” then drove off.
3:47 p.m. – A caller from Sacramento Street reported a male inside the business that was screaming expletives.
Nevada County Sheriff Office
9:26 a.m. – A caller from Gemini Court reported she just got home and her back door was open. The caller was concerned someone was in the house. The caller advised that the security lock with pin or thumbprint was opened after she left. The caller was advised to leave the property until law enforcement could arrive.
12:48 p.m. – A caller from Knolls Drive reported two large goats and a dog were in the caller’s yard and on their porch.
3:14 p.m. – A caller from Flying T Road reported he just got home and found his wife lying in a pool of blood. The caller said it looked like she had fallen. The subject was unconscious but breathing.
4:39 p.m. – A caller from Allison Ranch Road stated there was a subject in the parking lot that had damage to the front and right side of their vehicle. The caller stated that the subject told him the police were arresting some females and that he was involved and was waiting for contact. The subject then left heading southbound on Highway 49.
5:14 p.m. – A caller from Rattlesnake Road reported a tree fell and hit her vehicle. There were no injuries but the tree was across the roadway.
6:29 p.m. – A caller from Southridge Drive reported receiving a text from their daughter “Call the police. Someone is fighting upstairs. Sounds like a murder.” The caller stated the subjects were having a party.
9:23 p.m. – A caller from Highway 80 at Soda Springs reported he had been stuck in traffic for 40 minutes and he had places to go.
10:38 p.m. – A caller from Darkhorse Drive reported a distressed female in her early 20s was at the door asking for a ride.
Saturday
Grass Valley Police Department
2:10 a.m. – A caller from Old Tunnel Road reported he was robbed. The caller advised he could not find his pants or wallet and they were taken while he slept. Per the caller, he didn’t think they were taken out of need, but out of spite.
10:11 a.m. – A caller from Hughes Road reported there were vehicles in the parking lot with the lights on but the doors were locked. The caller didn’t think the doors should ever be locked during the day.
2:47 p.m. – A caller from Old Tunnel Road just wanted to say thank you. The caller sounded very intoxicated and asked dispatch if they wanted to hear the good news. The caller would not say he was okay, just that he wanted to say thank you.
10:12 p.m. – A caller from Olympia Park Road reported someone just went through the drive-thru and told the caller he had a gun in the car and he was drinking and driving.
Nevada City Police Department
10:04 a.m. – A caller from Lindley Avenue reported flooding in front of her residence due to a backed-up storm drain.
2:32 p.m. – A caller from North Pine Street reported she had accidentally locked herself out of the building.
Nevada County Sheriff Office
10:18 a.m. – A caller from Little Dome Way reported unauthorized and strange vehicles parked on his property. The caller was wanting to know if they were part of search and rescue, and reported one of the vehicles had a “Search Dog” sticker on it. The caller was upset no one asked him and wanted the vehicles removed. The caller advised of the subjects needed to use his property they should let him know.
1:15 p.m. – A caller from Round Mountain Ranch Road reported theft of a storm cover, creating a dangerous road situation.
3:00 p.m. – A caller from Old Downieville Highway requested assistance regarding a medium sized boulder in the roadway.
4:07 p.m. – A caller from Lake Vera reported a storm drain was plugged and nearly overflowing.
5:12 p.m. – A caller from Manzanita Drive reported a suspicious vehicle pulled into the driveway of an abandoned house and appeared to try and take a Jeep from the property. The caller stated the lights were on and flashing on the Jeep. Someone in the vehicle spotted the caller and took off. The caller requested an area check.
5:39 p.m. – A caller from Old Downieville Highway reported a tree was down and blocking the roadway.
6:35 p.m. – A caller from Highway 49 reported a piece off guard rail blocking the south bound lane.
7:59 p.m – A caller from Penn Valley Drive reported his girlfriend hit him in the head with her phone. While the caller was on the line, the girlfriend got into her vehicle and drove off. The caller advised the female was very intoxicated.
Sunday
Grass Valley Police Department
12:10 p.m. – A caller from Celesta Drive reported her daughters vehicle was stolen. The caller advised her daughter allowed someone to take the vehicle to the store that morning and didn’t return.
7:37 p.m. – A caller from Jan Road reported a rabid fox roaming around the neighborhood. An additional caller wanted to know if he was allowed to use a pellet rifle to put the fox down. The caller was advised the information was forwarded to Animal Control to handle Monday morning.
8:46 p.m. – A caller from West McKnight Way reported a transient male outside drinking. The caller thought the subject would try to steal a laundry cart if she looked away.
Nevada City Police Department
3:45 p.m. – A caller from Jordan Street reported the drain pipe had collapsed and there was now an eight to ten foot sink hole under the road.
4:11 p.m. – A caller from Monroe Street reported she heard a gun shot and a female scream. The caller stated she heard what sounded like a large explosion that was possibly next door to her.
5:35 p.m. – A caller from Broad Street reported someone was blocking the driveway where he was working.
Nevada County Sheriff Office
10:42 a.m. – A caller from Pleasant Valley Road reported erosion to the roadway that was dangerous and on the edge of a cliff. The caller phoned State Parks and was told it was out of their jurisdiction but they would put a cone in front of the erosion to assist with prevention of someone driving off the roadway.
1:58 p.m. – A caller from Shadow Pines Drive reported his ex-girlfriend had just left his residence with his car keys and stole his wallet.
4:45 p.m. – A caller from Floriston Avenue reported a neighbor had plowed the roadway and she now had a three foot berm in front of her driveway and was unable to leave the residence.
8:05 p.m. – A caller from Newtown Road reported hearing a shooting. Nothing else was heard, and the shooting was ongoing.
