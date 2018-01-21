Nevada County Police Blotter: Caller has dream about meth lab

Grass Valley police department

Friday

8:19 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 800 block of Sutton Way reported someone punched another customer. An arrest was made on charges of public intoxication.

Saturday

5:15 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported he was "as sick as a dog."

12:02 p.m. — A caller from the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported a small child inside a vehicle alone. The caller said she was at the scene for about 10 minutes and no one had come to check on the child.

Recommended Stories For You

2:26 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of First Street reported someone was in his parking space and was refusing to move their vehicle.

4:11 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of Idaho Maryland and Brunswick Roads reported people sleeping in a van near an old farm. The campers had reportedly been there for several days and had been leaving trash on the ground.

4:12 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported a man harassing women in a parking lot. The caller said the man was going up to vehicles when women were getting out of them and asking for help because he had locked his keys in his vehicle. The man called 911 and reported he was robbed of his keys by a women he gave a ride to. The man needed a phone to contact a locksmith and didn't need help from authorities.

4:53 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Richardson Street reported his neighbor put a lock on the trash can they share.

6:17 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Pleasant Street reported a neighbor had been yelling and pounding on walls. Authorities made contact with the neighbor, who said he believed the people who lived upstairs had been spying on him and whispering to him throughout the night. The man was advised to contact police if he has future issues with neighbors in order to prevent disturbances.

7:44 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a woman walked out of the store with a stuffed bear she hadn't paid for and handed it off to someone outside.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Friday

8:36 a.m. — A caller from North Bloomfield Road reported someone cooking meth at a residence. The caller said she knew it was happening because she had a dream about it.

9:28 a.m. — A caller from McCourtney Road reported a "cat bite."

10:33 a.m. — A caller from Trotter Road reported her neighbor gave the caller's dog to an employee to take home and wouldn't tell the caller where the dog was. The dog had a broken leg and a missing eye.

11:25 a.m. — A caller from Cherry Creek Road reported a loose goat on the side of the road.

1:35 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of Dog Bar Road and Leitner Drive reported finding a dead baby animal in a bag on the side of the road.

3:19 p.m. — A caller from a business on Combie Road reported a man was smoking marijuana in the bathroom, where he'd locked himself in, and could be heard screaming and shouting. The caller called back and said the man left in a vehicle, but wasn't the driver.

5:58 p.m. — A caller from Brunswick Road reported her landlord had shut off the water at her residence and told the caller he was going to have people come over and beat her up.

8:05 p.m. — A caller from Bragg Avenue reported a man going door-to-door asking for money and pretending to work for PG&E. The caller said the man was checking doors and windows when people didn't answer their doors. Authorities couldn't locate the man.

Saturday

8:38 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 reported someone exposed himself to her on her property.

— Matthew Pera