Nevada County police blotter: Caller has difficulties with aggressive goat
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
11:32 a.m. — A caller from a residence on Rogue House Place, near Dog Bar Road, reported a domestic disturbance involving a male juvenile who was trying to kick down a door at the residence.
1:48 p.m. — A caller from Wheatland Drive, near Bald Hill Road, reported experiencing difficulties in handling an aggressive goat on the premises.
2:33 p.m. — A caller from Wallis Drive, near Lorini Way, reported that her husband had stolen some money from her and was violating the terms of his court-ordered probation by being belligerently drunk.
3:48 p.m. — A caller from a residence on Laura Lane, near Manzanita Drive, reported possible drug use at a residence with minors present.
4:51 p.m. — A caller from Serendipity Lane reported receiving some threatening text messages and requested to meet with law enforcement to discuss the matter.
7:13 p.m. — A caller from a residence on Lark Street, near Robin Street, reported that her husband was under the influence of illegal drugs and was brandishing a rifle.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Monday
7:29 a.m. — A caller from Factory Street, near Wyoming Road and Mill Street, reported an ongoing issue with bears getting into trash. Responding deputies were unable to locate any bears at the scene.
— Stephen Wyer
