Nevada County police blotter: Caller gives ride to girl, she steals his vehicle

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

5:40 p.m. — A caller from Pilot Peak Lane, near Indian Springs Road, requested that a sick skunk be dispatched. They called back and advised that their neighbor would be doing it.

6:04 p.m. — A caller from Combie Road, near Woodridge Drive, reported the girl he had given a ride to stole his vehicle when he went into a business to use the restroom.

6:10 p.m. — A caller from Penn Valley Drive, near Spenceville Road, reported a vehicle drifting at stop signs.

7:47 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49, near Lime Kiln Road, reported a subject was stopped for road construction and fell asleep at the wheel.





11:16 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49, near Alta Sierra Drive, reported a driver was swerving.

Saturday

8:46 a.m. — A caller from the Highway 49 ramp, near Allison Ranch Road, reported someone was driving recklessly and almost ran the caller off the road.

9:58 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49, near Mother Lode Road, reported a vehicle was speeding and spraying other vehicles with their windshield wiper fluid.

11:45 a.m. — A caller from Bitney Springs Road, near Pleasant Valley Road, reported a dog and goat running in the roadway.

2:57 p.m. — A caller from Interstate 80, near Donner Summit, reported a cone in the slow lane blocking traffic.

7:42 p.m. — A caller from a storage space on Penn Valley Road, near Broken Oak Court, reported they and five others were locked inside of a storage area, needing a code for a mechanical gate, and that had knocked on an office door but not found anyone. They called back 10 minutes later stating the gate had been opened, and response was not needed.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Friday

8:20 a.m. — A caller from Jordan Street, near Gethsemane Street, reported an abandoned van which had been parked in front of their house for the last five days.

9:53 a.m. — A caller from a business on Broad Street, near York Street, reported receiving racial slurs from a man who was no longer at the scene.

10:54 a.m. — A caller from West Broad Street, near Spring Street, reported the theft of a vehicle. The caller stated they had last seen the vehicle the previous night, and that it was locked.

4:38 p.m. — A caller from a business on Broad Street reported a subject was both refusing to wear a mask and refusing to leave.

11:12 p.m. — A caller from Nevada Street reported water shooting up into the air, possibly from a fire hydrant.

Saturday

12:12 a.m. — A caller from Nevada Street, near Uren Street, reported vehicles were racing up and down the street and doing doughnuts.

6:06 a.m. — A caller from Union Street, near Broad Street, reported two vehicles parked in no parking zones, blocking setup for the farmers market.

7:15 p.m. — A caller from Nevada City Highway, near Ridge Road, reported that, while he was driving home, someone from within a vehicle with five young male subjects in it threw a piece of cheese or something at him. He was advised not to engage with the subjects, and he said he would go home.

— Victoria Penate