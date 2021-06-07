Nevada County police blotter: Caller gets threats, says cartel is involved

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

8:41 a.m. — A caller from Gray Oak Drive, near Mapplethorpe Lane and Cattle Drive, reported that an envelope containings $2,300 had been taken from a locked Dodge Ram truck.

6:06 p.m. — A caller from Sugar Loaf Road, near Sugardust Lane and Pine Hill Court, reported threatening calls and text referring to killing the caller’s family if money was not given and that a cartel was involved.

10:32 p.m. – A caller from Leslie Drive, near Oak Meadows Road and Oak Ridge Drive, reported that he just heard a car alarm and a subject yelling and a single gunshot coming from Oak Meadows Road. The car alarm went off five times before the gun shot was heard and the caller saw a car driving toward Rattlesnake Road.

Saturday





3:07 a.m. – A caller from Maybert Road reported an injured woman showed up at his house and was a possible victim of domestic violence. The victim told the caller she had woken up in a ditch and was able to walk to the caller’s house. The suspect is the boyfriend of the victim who drives a white Kia Rio and was possibly en route to his home on Dorsey Drive at the time. The victim said she does not remember when the altercation occurred. Per the victim, the suspect usually carries a knife and is a skilled knife thrower.

11 a.m. – A caller from Rainbow Road and John Way reported hearing 40 shots in the area. The caller stated he was concerned for fire safety.

3:54 p.m. – A caller at Boca Lake, near a dirt parking lot off the highway, reported the back window of a white Chevrolet Colorado was smashed and a gift was taken. The caller declined to file a report as it was not needed for the insurance company. The sole item stolen was a birthday toy. Caller stated they are no longer in the area and wished only to make authorities aware of what occurred.

4:40 p.m. – A caller reported from Penn Valley Drive, near the Penn Valley Post Office, a possible sale of a controlled substance in a deal that occurred about 10 a.m. The caller stated she did not want to provide specifics to the dispatcher. She requested to remain anonymous because she thought the subject saw her and does not want to use her name.

4:56 p.m. – A caller reported from Mooney Flat Road, near Country Heights Drive, that two vehicles were trespassing on his property. The caller stated the subjects accessed the river via his property. The caller requested subjects be cited with no warning and he will be sitting in the area until a deputy arrives. The trespassing cars are a silver Volkswagen and a blue BMW.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Friday

9:58 p.m. – A caller reported a disturbance that her neighbor at Galena Way, near Long Street and Turpentine Way, was revving the engine for the last five to 10 minutes.

11:47 p.m. – A caller reported a disturbance between a male and female with children who were inside a vehicle on Clay Street, near Prospect Court and Nile Street. The caller then stated the male subject was outside the vehicle.

Saturday

10:03 a.m. – A caller reported a suspicious vehicle on Coyote Street, near Court Street and the 49/20 ramp, which had possibly been stripped. The vehicle was described as a gray sedan.

— William Roller