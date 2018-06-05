Nevada County Police Blotter: Caller gets bear-maced, has bus stolen

Grass Valley Police Department

Monday

9:02 a.m. — A caller from the 900 block of Plaza Drive reported seeing a vehicle loading up tires. The caller was advised citizens were allowed to pick up the tires.

11:14 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported someone stole a bag of groceries.

Noon — A caller from the 100 block of Harris Street reported hearing screaming coming from a transient camp.

2:30 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Idaho Maryland Road and Brunswick Road reported several people jumped out of a vehicle and beat up a man who was on foot.

4:20 p.m. — A person was stopped on the 200 block of Mill Street. A person was arrested on charges of failure to appear.

5:47 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Cypress Hill Drive and Barby Drive reported a driver that passed her daughter's bus while the flashers were on.

9:19 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Walsh Street and Townsend Street reported a neighbor burning on a non-burn day.

9:27 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Glenwood Road reported the person from an earlier argument was back and yelling in the caller's driveway. When the caller informed him she was calling law enforcement again, he screamed "bring it on."

9:51 p.m. — A caller from the 900 block of Laurel Lane reported Saturday moving into a place and a manager was causing a disturbance about the cars that were there. Then an assistant manager drove by screaming at the top of her lungs "No parking on the street."

11:31 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of East Berryhill Drive reported burning a hand on a stove. The caller sounded extremely drunk and said "I haven't been drinking or anything."

Nevada county Sheriff's Office

Monday

2:20 a.m. — A caller from Blind Shady Road reported hearing people yelling and single gun shots going off for the previous 15 minutes.

7:23 a.m. — A caller near the intersection of Highway 49 and Sweetland Road reported a possible drunk driver swerving all over the road.

9:26 a.m. — A caller from Maia Lane reported two large trash bags of empty butane canisters.

10:21 a.m. — A caller from Broomfield Graniteville Road reported fraudulent credit card charges.

11:47 a.m. — A person at the Sheriff's Office reported a runaway juvenile, missing since Memorial Day.

1:51 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Arctic Owl Road and Owl Creek Road reported a woman on drugs squatting at the side of the road who appeared to have been doing meth.

2:34 p.m. — A caller from Cypress Point Way reported a sick skunk that is unable to walk.

3:07 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Badger Hill Road and Salmon Mine Road reported people possibly stealing water from an underground water tank that was supposed to be used for fire purposes.

4:32 p.m. — A caller from Old Mill Road reported he was bear-maced by a person that stole his bus that was parked at the Yuba River. The caller was trying to get his bus back and someone bear-maced him and left saying he was coming back with a gun.

8:53 p.m. — A caller from Kearney Court reported landlords turned off his power and water again. The caller had a court order for the next few days and was supposed to have more time to move out.

10:27 p.m. — A caller from Newtown Road reported someone broke in and stole some cameras. The items in the house seemed to have been moved. The caller said the rooms were locked but the locks seemed picked.

Nevada City Police Department

Monday

11:19 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Coyote Street reported a disturbance being made by a customer that causes a scene every time she came into the lobby. She was asked to leave several times and refused.

Tuesday

12:16 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Champion Road and Old Downieville Highway reported a party going on near a trailhead with one middle-aged man heard being extremely loud and talking about marijuana.

7:53 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Long Street reported a sick raccoon in her garage.

— Ross Maak