Nevada County police blotter: Caller finds wood chipper reportedly stolen five years ago

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

9:34 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of East Main Street reported ongoing issues with a male subject throwing rocks at his car. The caller stated they had made a report already, but nothing had been done, and that “he will lose it“ if the suspect returns.

11:37 a.m. — A caller from Bank Street reported someone had broken into their side yard and stolen items they were going to sell in their shop.

1:08 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Olympia Park Road reported a bike was left inside their fence, and that they have video of a subject leaving it. The caller asked if police would like to check whether it was stolen.

2:40 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Minnie Street reported there are often people at the skate park who have been drinking or are otherwise intoxicated. The caller stated it made her afraid to take her kids there.

5:24 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Sutton Way reported the catalytic converter was removed from her vehicle about a week ago.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

9:36 a.m. — A caller from Dixon Road, near Silver Crest Drive, reported his wood chipper had been stolen five years ago and he just found it.

11:09 a.m. — A caller from Kenwood Drive, near Pine Court, reported a skunk across the street was banging its head against the ground and possibly rabid.

11:54 a.m. — A caller from Penn Valley Drive, near Lark Street, reported two dogs were loose and barking in a parking lot.

3:14 p.m. — A caller from Judy Lane reported they were missing a goat.

5:12 p.m. — A caller from Rudd Road, near Bitney Springs Road, reported cows in the roadway.

10:50 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49, near La Barr Meadows Road, reported another driver had been yelling at her in a parking lot, and was then chasing and tailgating her as she drove away.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

10:32 a.m. — A caller from Hollow Way, near New Mohawk Road, reported a mechanical issue with the crematory, which was producing a lot of smoke.

4:28 p.m. — A caller from Zion Street, near Doane Road, reported a work vehicle was broken into.

— Victoria Penate