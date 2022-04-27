Nevada County police blotter: Caller finds someone, who’s still breathing, in pool of blood

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

1:40 a.m. — A 911 caller from Pleasant Valley Road and Birchville Road reported a distressed female trespasser in the driveway. She has been removed previously from the property and she appeared to be under the influence of something.

9:46 a.m. — A property owner at Champion Road and Old Downieville Highway received information from a neighbor of ongoing camping issues on the east side of his property. The caller thinks he has a “no trespass” letter on file. There was a suspicious vehicle — a silver Toyota Highlander with a paper license plate. The subject parks at a turn below the property on Champion Mine. The subjects removed “no parking” signs.

9:57 a.m. — Cal Fire requested assistance for a caller at Timberland Drive and Dalewood Way for a subject who spent the night at a friend’s house and the caller found the subject in a pool of blood from a possible altercation. The subject was unconscious but breathing. The subject arrived around midnight. The response was for a suspicious circumstances. There was no disturbance currently.

12:37 p.m. — A caller at North Bloomfield and Graniteville Road reported a trespasser on the property where he rents a studio. A woman has been on the property in the past. She’d been there since Sunday and has been asked to leave several times.

8:52 p.m. — A 911 CHP transfer call from Indian Springs Road reported a suspicious vehicle — a truck with a camper parked in front of reporting party’s gate — for the second night in a row.

11:27 p.m. — A 911 caller from Birchville Road and Serendipity Lane reported two subjects with flashlights across the street. The caller was working security and standing by. He called back, saying deputies just passed him.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

10:56 a.m. — A caller at Gracie Road and Clay Street reported a saw was stolen off her porch and the caller has video.

— William Roller