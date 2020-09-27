Nevada County police blotter: Caller finds hunting rifle in grass

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Friday

11:02 a.m. — A caller from Kidder Court, near New Mohawk Road, reported finding a hunting rifle in the grass.

2:11 p.m. — A caller from Commercial Street, near Main Street, reported a dog was locked in a vehicle with the windows up.

3:47 p.m. — A caller from Spring Street, near Factory Street, reported a cat was running around who appeared to be sick.

6:05 p.m. — A caller from Commercial Street, near North Pine Street, reported a vehicle parked on the sidewalk and another parked in a red zone.

9:09 p.m. — A caller from Sacramento Street, near Adams Street, reported loud music coming from a business.

Saturday

6:08 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 reported two vehicles racing on the highway, driving unsafely.

9:59 p.m. — A caller from Broad Street, near Spring Street, reported a subject he did not know came up to his car window and started threatening him.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

1:07 p.m. — A caller from Coldwater Road reported a subject in the area was firing a gun to scare a bear away.

2:50 p.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway, near Cook Road, reported receiving multiple threatening phone calls related to something he posted for sale online.

3:21 p.m. — A caller from Hacienda Drive, near Angeli Place, reported finding a friendly dog.

8:13 p.m. — A caller from Braemar Way, near Dalewood Way, reported vandalism to a stop sign.

9:35 p.m. — A caller from Dog Bar Road, near Norvin Way, reported a deer was hit on the side of the roadway, but still alive.

Saturday

12:24 p.m. — A caller from Palamino Place, near Conestoga Drive, reported a vehicle parked in front of a fire escape.

12:37 p.m. — A caller from Wolf Drive, near Retrac Way, reported a sick skunk on their property.

1:00 p.m. — A caller from Butterfly Drive, near Redwood Place, reported a deer stuck and struggling in a backyard fence.

2:04 p.m. — A caller from Scotts Flat Road reported a boat spilling gas onto the road, and was concerned about fire danger.

3:55 p.m. — A caller from Cattail Lane, near Highway 174, reported people riding a quad, drifting and “creating dirt.”

6:15 p.m. — A caller from Combie Road reported being threatened after a road rage incident.

9:48 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49, near Wolf Road, reported someone threw a lit cigarette out of their vehicle window.

— Victoria Penate