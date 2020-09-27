Nevada County police blotter: Caller finds hunting rifle in grass
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Friday
11:02 a.m. — A caller from Kidder Court, near New Mohawk Road, reported finding a hunting rifle in the grass.
2:11 p.m. — A caller from Commercial Street, near Main Street, reported a dog was locked in a vehicle with the windows up.
3:47 p.m. — A caller from Spring Street, near Factory Street, reported a cat was running around who appeared to be sick.
6:05 p.m. — A caller from Commercial Street, near North Pine Street, reported a vehicle parked on the sidewalk and another parked in a red zone.
9:09 p.m. — A caller from Sacramento Street, near Adams Street, reported loud music coming from a business.
Saturday
6:08 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 reported two vehicles racing on the highway, driving unsafely.
9:59 p.m. — A caller from Broad Street, near Spring Street, reported a subject he did not know came up to his car window and started threatening him.
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
1:07 p.m. — A caller from Coldwater Road reported a subject in the area was firing a gun to scare a bear away.
2:50 p.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway, near Cook Road, reported receiving multiple threatening phone calls related to something he posted for sale online.
3:21 p.m. — A caller from Hacienda Drive, near Angeli Place, reported finding a friendly dog.
8:13 p.m. — A caller from Braemar Way, near Dalewood Way, reported vandalism to a stop sign.
9:35 p.m. — A caller from Dog Bar Road, near Norvin Way, reported a deer was hit on the side of the roadway, but still alive.
Saturday
12:24 p.m. — A caller from Palamino Place, near Conestoga Drive, reported a vehicle parked in front of a fire escape.
12:37 p.m. — A caller from Wolf Drive, near Retrac Way, reported a sick skunk on their property.
1:00 p.m. — A caller from Butterfly Drive, near Redwood Place, reported a deer stuck and struggling in a backyard fence.
2:04 p.m. — A caller from Scotts Flat Road reported a boat spilling gas onto the road, and was concerned about fire danger.
3:55 p.m. — A caller from Cattail Lane, near Highway 174, reported people riding a quad, drifting and “creating dirt.”
6:15 p.m. — A caller from Combie Road reported being threatened after a road rage incident.
9:48 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49, near Wolf Road, reported someone threw a lit cigarette out of their vehicle window.
— Victoria Penate
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User