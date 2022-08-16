Nevada County police blotter: Caller files complaint about transient population
GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Monday
4:24 a.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported a male subject pulling up plants in the parking lot.
2:12 p.m. – A caller from Brunswick Road filed a complaint about the transient population in the area.
10:40 p.m. – A caller from Mill Street reported a stolen motorcycle, saying a red helmet may be attached to the side.
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
10 a.m. – A caller from New Rome Road reported three donkeys on their property.
3:41 p.m. – A caller from Pammy Way reported their neighbor’s dog chased them over the weekend.
5:59 p.m. – A caller from Pleasant Valley Road reported a male subject who seemed intoxicated driving a golf cart around the shopping area.
10:36 p.m. – A caller from Red Dog Road reported hearing three gunshots fired and a subject in front of the residence with a flashlight.
— Jennifer Nobles
