Nevada County police blotter: Caller files complaint about transient population

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Monday

4:24 a.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported a male subject pulling up plants in the parking lot.

2:12 p.m. – A caller from Brunswick Road filed a complaint about the transient population in the area.

10:40 p.m. – A caller from Mill Street reported a stolen motorcycle, saying a red helmet may be attached to the side.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

10 a.m. – A caller from New Rome Road reported three donkeys on their property.

3:41 p.m. – A caller from Pammy Way reported their neighbor’s dog chased them over the weekend.

5:59 p.m. – A caller from Pleasant Valley Road reported a male subject who seemed intoxicated driving a golf cart around the shopping area.

10:36 p.m. – A caller from Red Dog Road reported hearing three gunshots fired and a subject in front of the residence with a flashlight.

— Jennifer Nobles