Wednesday
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
1:22 a.m. — A 911 caller requested assistance at Lone Lobo Trail and Loxie Lane stating that he was locked out of the house and his landlord is saying he is evicted. Animals were reported to be in the house and a woman in the background was heard yelling that she has not received any money and that he was given a warning but he left to Burning Man. The landlord called in and said she is not letting him in, questioning if that is legal or not. Deputies responded to the scene.
7:53 a.m. — A white horse was reported missing on Indian Springs Road and Littlebird Lane and the owner requested that contact information was shared if the horse was located.
3:13 p.m. — An aggressive dog was reported to have killed chickens of a resident on Pittsburg Road and Banner Lava Cap Road.
3:35 p.m. — Movers were reported to be stealing items from a reporting party on Penny Court and Patricia Way for three or four days.
3:53 p.m. — Two males camping on property east of Twin Cities which is part of the Bear Yuba Land Trust were asked to leave two days ago and have not left yet. The caller said he would show deputies where the camp is located.
3:58 p.m. — A female vagrant was reported to be sitting in the landscaping of a property at Pleasant Valley Road and Blackledge Road and when told to leave she began yelling at the resident.
5:11 p.m. — A 911 caller on Ridgeview Drive and Dead End reported that his 18-year old son asked him to call as he was on route to a family altercation.
7:55 p.m. — A 911 caller on Highway 49 and East Lime Kiln Road reported the theft of her vehicle by her father who was allowed to use the vehicle but now will not return it to her. The caller refused to provide the location from which the vehicle was taken and became upset and disconnected.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
8:03 a.m. — A subject violating a restraining order was reported to be near the Helling Way and Dead End and is now packing up his belongings and heading toward the library. The reporting party stated he has the restraining order with him to show deputies.
9:28 a.m. — A reporting party on Clay and Nimrod Street said that while walking her dog in the morning a male subject was yelling at her using obscenities. The reporting party asked what to do if this happens again.
8:31 p.m. — Ongoing issues of harassment of a male that frequently is in the neighborhood who comes into the reporting party’s place of work on Broad Street and Commercial Street making odd remarks and tonight yelled at the reporting party who is fearful that he is following her daily.
GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
7:45 a.m. — A 911 caller on Whiting Street and Joyce Drive asked if law enforcement could move a male along who is sleeping in front of her building with a shopping cart.
7:59 a.m. — A reporting party on East Main Street and Glenbrook Drive reported a male subject sleeping near his child’s bus stop. The caller asked if the man could be moved along so he doesn’t scare the children.
9:38 a.m. — Vandalism was reported at a hotel located at South Auburn Street and Empire Street where one of the doors was kicked in just after midnight according to the surveillance cameras. The vandalism did not appear to be linked to criminal activity other than the subject had exigency to break the door.
1:47 p.m. — Staff at a school were told that students reported a fight going on in Condon Park near Minnie Street.
4:35 p.m. — A reporting party on North Church Street and Richardson Street reported that three of her tires were slashed sometime between last night and today.
7:54 p.m. — A 911 caller reported a male who appeared to be under the influence of illegal substances and stumbling around the parking lot of an apartment complex on East Berryhill Drive and East Main Street got into his vehicle with a young kid and drove away heading toward Dorsey Drive.
— Marianne Boll-See