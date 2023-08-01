Friday
Grass Valley Police Department
7:38 a.m. – A caller from East Main Street reported a male subject who had been loitering sine the prior day. The subject was sleeping in the parking lot at the time of the call.
10:37 a.m. – A caller from Nevada City Highway reported a pigeon with a broken wing inside a trash receptacle.
2:17 p.m. – A caller from Fowler Center reported a bicycle tied to a tree for several weeks, stating it had been stripped several times. The caller said she didn’t call to chit-chat.
2:37 p.m. – A caller from Winchester Street reported skunks living under their deck.
6:14 p.m. – A caller from Highway 20/49 at Brunswick Road reported a suspected intoxicated driver. The vehicle was swerving and ran into the guard rail twice.
Nevada County Sheriff Office
2:12 p.m. – A caller from North Bloomfield-Graniteville Road reported a tour bus blocking the roadway in the direction of Edwards Crossing. The caller stated the bus dropped off 30 students at the bottom of the hill and now they have to walk a mile uphill.
2:50 p.m. – A caller from Sagehen Road reported hearing approximately 10-15 gunshots. The caller stated there was a vehicle she walked up to and observed a sleeping bag in the back.
6:52 p.m. – A caller from Scooter Bug Lane reported he was selling a vehicle on Facebook Marketplace and when he was showing the subject the vehicle he went inside to get the title and they poured motor oil in the radiator to offer a lower amount.
9:41 p.m. – A caller from China Court called in a noise complaint from a neighbor who is up all hours of the night. The caller would not provide a callback number or a name, but said he would take it into his own hands.
Saturday
Grass Valley Police Department
8:41 a.m. – A caller from Mill Street called because they need the barricades on the street to be removed in order to accommodate a delivery.
12:40 p.m. – A caller from West McKnight Way reported a disturbance with a customer who was upset that someone was parked too close to him.
4:58 p.m. – A caller from Old Tunnel Road reported the neighbor who lives above him was talking too loud and woke him up. The caller was willing to sign a formal complaint but refused to provide his phone number.
5:34 p.m. – A caller from Glasson way reported the theft of a security golf cart.
10:05 p.m. — A caller from West main Street reported what sounded to be a male subject banging and yelling. The caller was very scared and could hear cars screeching. Then the caller could hear multiple people yelling. An additional caller reported the same.
Nevada City Police Department
7:56 a.m. – A caller setting up the farmers market on Union Street reported a transient male sitting in front of a business yelling at others.
5:10 p.m. – A caller from Wyoming Road reported a problematic trespasser who was walking on the property. The subject had lit items on fire in the past. This day, he told the caller he was going to do a “ritual” and light fires.
10:25 p.m. – A caller from Zion Street advised he was standing with a female who was very intoxicated and was trying to get into a vehicle to drive home. The caller advised she was trying random cars. The caller advised he would remain on scene until officers arrived on scene. An arrest was made.
Nevada County Sheriff Office
2:08 p.m. – A caller from Auburn Road reported a client had just brandished a knife at another client. The caller stated that the client no longer has the knife. The caller was not on site and didn’t have all the information as to what was going on, but from what they’d been told, the client was agitated.
5:37 p.m. – A caller from Airport Road reported a male subject on her property leaning against her boat. The caller could not provide a description, but requested he be removed from her property.
11:37 p.m. – A caller from Lowden Lane reported hearing “high/low” sirens and wanted to know why she needed to evacuate. The caller was told the sirens belonged to units going out to an emergency.
Sunday
Grass Valley Police Department
12:23 p.m. – A caller from Dorsey Drive reported her neighbors were fighting and now they were playing music with really bad words. The caller requested a welfare check.
3:23 p.m. — A caller from Scotia Pines Circle reported the worst house in the neighborhood had been dealing drugs all night and now there were nine vehicles parked out front.
8:32 p.m. – A caller from Colfax Avenue reported a water leak in the street and a manhole lifted up.
11:43 p.m. – A caller from Mill Street reported two subjects on the patio lighting something up.
Nevada City Police Department
11:29 a.m. – A caller from Gold Flat Road reported a subject riding a bicycle in the slow lane wearing shorts only.
Nevada County Sheriff Office
12:55 p.m. – A caller from Lark Street reported a “Jim Marcelly” called her mother from the “sheriff’s office” wanting her to call back with important information about her mom, who is in the hospital. On callback to the number, the NCSO voicemail was set up and the caller was advised it was a scam.
2:18 p.m. – A caller from Forest Springs Drive requested assistance regarding a phone call they received from the “sheriff’s office.” No money was given. The caller reported a fake NCSO voice message.
10:01 p.m. – A caller from Johnson Place reported a vehicle with a subject camping inside on the caller’s property. The vehicle had been there for days.
—Jennifer Nobles