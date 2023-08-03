Tuesday
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
8:00 a.m. — A woman was threatened at the Chevron gas station on Combie Road when a subject spit on her window because she was upset over how she pulled up to the gas pump.
9:53 a.m. — A report of fraudulent check was reported in the amount of $83,000 for a vehicle that was for sale by the owner on Alta Sierra Drive and Elizabeth Way.
12:06 p.m. — A report of breaking and entering a locked church on Spencerville Road and Faraday Court sometime between Thursday and yesterday. A computer, microphones, and speakers were among the stolen items.
1:32 p.m. — A man was reported to be seen trespassing on a property at Cicada Lane and Dead End when the resident was not home but saw the 45-50 year old man wearing a gray hat from their security camera.
2:13 p.m. — A reporting party on Mystic Mine Road and Pryors Gulch said that her three cats were killed and dumped into a trash can.
2:20 p.m. — Vandalism of nine mailboxes that appeared to be run over by a vehicle and mail is scattered all over the place on Pioneer and Rough and Ready Road. Dog feces was also inside the reporting party’s mailbox a few days earlier.
4:07 p.m. — A male subject in distress was reported to be walking back and forth without shoes in front of the Penn Valley post Office on Penn Valley Drive. The subject was reported to be fiddling around and kicking his bicycle and reaching into the mailbox. The subject was described as an Asian male wearing a blue tank top and dark basketball shorts and no shoes.
4:53 p.m. — A 911 caller was given a non-emergency number after reporting an ongoing problem with teenagers working on an abandoned vehicle parked in front of his house. He is concerned because they are smoking and drinking and appear under age.
7:16 p.m. — A 911 caller on Ball Road and Stinson Drive reported a suspect camping out in his residence for a couple of weeks and stealing items. The subject is still in the residence, in the kitchen and known to have knives. Now the subject is in his bedroom.
7:32 p.m. — A 911 caller reported that her friend’s estranged husband had been making threats to come to the residence on Lake Forest Drive and Lake Wildwood Drive and “beat the pulp out of everyone.” The subject is known to have guns and has a warrant for stalking.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
3:35 p.m. — A stop sign was reported missing at Washington and Main Street after road work was done that the sign was not put back into place. The reporting party is concerned that it might cause a traffic accident.
GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
7:26 a.m. — A one foot by one foot sinkhole was reported to be starting on Central and Colfax Avenue.
9:09 a.m. — A U Haul rental that hasn’t been returned in over a month was reported stolen on South Auburn and Village Way with the Arizona license plate AL99720. The vehicle was later recovered.
11:20 a.m. — A 911 caller on Sutton Way reported a woman attempted to steal his car. The subject was last seen wearing a black hat, brown clothing and non English speaking and walking toward Brunswick Road. The reporting party is in a red Buick parked in the Speedway Gas Station and can see the subject.
2:43 p.m. — A report of harassment by a woman with her soon to be ex husband on Sutton Way and Plaza Drive. The woman requested that the incident be documented and she has blocked him from her phone because of threats he made of financial retribution and violence.
2:54 p.m. — A landlord who served an eviction notice and changed the locks on a residence at Kendall Street and Orchard Way said that the subject was back on the property and would like the subject removed.
5:44 p.m. — A gun shot was heard along with a woman screaming on Whiting Street in an open field.
6:55 p.m. — Juveniles on quads with no helmets were reported driving up and down the street on Celesta and Cypress Hill Drive.
7:13 p.m. — A man stole a shopping cart full of items from the Dollar Tree located on Freeman Lane . The subject who usually wears a blanket stays behind the building and the reporting party wants to press charges. The management called back later saying they did not want to press charges but will be completing a trespass letter tomorrow.
7:56 p.m. — A nine-year old girl was reported to be driving a little red quad around the neighborhood at Saint Johns and Doris Drive going about 20 or 30 miles per hour. The reporting party says it is an ongoing issue. Officers later made contact with the father and informed him that the juveniles can not ride their quads on the street.
8:07 p.m. — A 911 caller on Mill Street and Highway 20 ramp reported a man described as having a thin build, brown hair last seen wearing a Hawaiian style shirt and tan pants swinging a large kitchen knife.
9:13 p.m. — A woman residing at Castlemont and Cypress Hill Drive reported ongoing issues with a neighbor’s camera filming her and requested it be documented that she knows the neighbor is “egging her on” by putting up a surveillance camera and that she does not approve of their wifi router name “FBI Surveillance Van.”
10:05 p.m. — Five subjects, both males and females, were reported to be disturbing the peace in the parking lot of the Wells Fargo on Mill Street. Two subjects were reported to leave the scene in a black Honda towards Neal Street.
11:03 p.m. — A loud party was reported to be going on outside the Best Western on Sutton Way and Brunswick Road. The management doesn’t seem to be doing anything about it.
— Marianne Boll-See