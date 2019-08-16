Nevada County police blotter: Caller didn’t want to bother dispatchers too early

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday

2:02 p.m. — A caller in the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported that a man tried to sell a business’ customer a stolen blow dryer.

8:07 p.m. — A caller requested an officer go to Mautino Park about an assault that involved his girlfriend’s 4-year-old child. The suspect is a squatter who refused to leave a home.

9:27 a.m. — A caller near Pleasant and Dalton streets reported a group of people lighting fireworks.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Thursday

6:47 a.m. — A caller on Brookview Drive Circle, near Paradise Lane, reported a neighbor who shines a light into her window at 2 a.m. When asked why the caller waited to contact dispatch about the incident, the caller said she didn’t want to bother anyone at that hour.

9:11 a.m. — A caller on Big Blue Road, near Stillwater Creek Road, reported speaking with a friend earlier that day who said she’d had a dispute with her boyfriend. The boyfriend threatened to burn the friend’s belongings. The caller hadn’t spoken with her friend since.

11:55 a.m. — A caller at a North San Juan bar reported a woman trying to break into the business. The woman then went to a nearby cafe, where she began screaming.

12:05 p.m. — A caller on Puon Road, near Purdon Road, reported that his neighbor threatened him with a knife.

4 p.m. — A caller near Dog Bar Road and the Bear River reported someone had broken into her vehicle and taken her purse.

7:32 p.m. — A caller on Pleasant Valley Road, near Lazy Lane, reported a man who’d tried to pass counterfeit bills — and been told not to return — was in a store calling employees names.

Nevada City Police Department

Thursday

1:06 p.m. — A caller near Deer Creek and Broad Street reported a loud dispute in a transient camp. The caller said it’s an ongoing issue.

— Alan Riquelmy