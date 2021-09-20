Nevada County police blotter: Caller dials 911 in attempt to get friend’s number

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

7:48 a.m. — A caller on Ridge Road, near Zion Street and Forsmans Place, reported he found baby flying squirrels he wanted to turn in.

9:22 a.m. — A caller on Cooper Road, near McCourtney Road and Scotts Drive, reported a fawn stuck in a fence with a broken leg.

1:20 p.m. — A caller near Brunswick Road and Wood Rose Way reported a mama bear was hit by a car and two cubs were in the area.

5:11 p.m. — A caller near Floriston Way and the on-ramp onto Interstate 80 reported the start of a transient camp.





10:24 p.m. — A caller near Dalmatian Drive and Highway 174 reported that a man became angry with her after she denied further advances after their date. The reporting party said she was fearful because the man knew her home address.

Saturday

3:54 a.m. — A caller near the dead end of Little Valley Road reported his “patience wearing thin“ because of neighbors launching acorns at his house with a slingshot.

7:37 a.m. — A caller near Town Talk and Old Tunnel roads said officers are required to “move along” homeless people according to the Safe Streets Act (1968) and reported multiple transients smoking cigarettes in the woods.

9:02 a.m. — Dispatch recommended a Nevada County resident contact the Federal Aviation Administration after a caller near Alta Street and Cooley Drive reported drones flying around in his backyard and possibly filming him.

2:48 p.m. — A caller on Robinson Road, near Copel Lane and Trilobites Court, dialed 911 in search of a friend’s phone number in Reno. Caller was advised not to call 911 to get help finding a friend’s phone number.

— Rebecca O’Neil