Nevada County police blotter: Caller delivering packages told he shouldn’t be there, blocked from leaving

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

9:52 a.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Whiting Street reported she had lost her keys and was concerned her car would be stolen.

10:35 a.m. — A caller from a business on the 300 block of Railroad Avenue reported a subject stole an expensive jacket, put it in his vehicle, and then went back in to steal more.

11:16 a.m. — A caller from the Highway 49 ramp, near East Main Street, reported a tub of clothing in the roadway.

12:52 p.m. — A caller from a business on the 100 block of Bank Street reported two rooms had been rented and unpaid, and someone had stolen a decorative dragon from a hallway.

1:58 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Freeman Lane reported a sick bird, which would not move or fly, in a parking lot.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

1:43 p.m. — A caller from New Rome Road reported he was taking the trash out that morning and his neighbor sped by in her vehicle, almost hitting him and laying on the horn. He stated this was an ongoing issue.

1:48 p.m. — A caller from Cindy Lane, near Lakewood Lane, reported he was delivering packages and a male subject was yelling at him that he should not be there. He stated the subject then tried to block him from leaving the area.

2:11 p.m. — A caller from Crystal View Heights, near Cement Hill Road, reported she had received a call saying she had won a large sum of money but had to send a check to receive it. The caller was advised this was likely a scam.

2:33 p.m. — A caller from Forrest Road, near Woodlake Road, reported a teenage boy speeding a quad up and down the street aggressively.

4:32 p.m. — A caller from Old Mill Road, near Clarks Road, reported two people had driven by on mini motorcycles, trying to gain access to a school baseball field.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

3:38 a.m. — A caller from Searls Avenue, near Bost Avenue, reported a subject trying to break into a group mailbox.

9:56 a.m. — A caller from Hollow Way, near Bost Avenue, reported seeing people stacking mattresses on an old open-air railroad car.

— Victoria Penate