Nevada County police blotter: Caller curses at dispatcher over bear in his yard

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

7:51 a.m. — A caller in the 500 block of Brunswick Road reported a transient sleeping near a business. The caller wanted them moved along.

9:04 a.m. — A caller in the 200 block of Railroad Avenue reported a man trespassing who was asked to leave. The man was taking video of the area. When asked to stop, he flipped off the caller.

10:10 a.m. — A caller in the 500 block of East Main Street reported a theft from a box truck. Someone also siphoned gas from the vehicle.

10:44 a.m. — A caller in the 100 block of Olympia Park Road reported several transients near a business. The caller needed them moved along due to rat abatement.

2:46 p.m. — A caller in the 700 block of Maltman Drive reported a man was at a business inhaling something from a glass jar.

4:49 p.m. — A caller in the 600 block of Minnie Street reported a man smoking cannabis, yelling and being aggressive.

5:06 p.m. — A caller in the 600 block of Sutton Way reported they were hit in the face by a man. The man was driven from the scene by a woman.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

2:06 a.m. — A caller on Boulder Street, near Reef Point, was abusive to a dispatcher about a bear breaking into his yard. Asked if the bear was trying to enter the home, the caller screamed curse words at the dispatcher and said he’d get a gun to shoot the bear. The caller said the bear was breaking down trees and trying to get inside the home. Later, the caller didn’t know where the bear had gone. He requested a deputy sit outside his house until it left and then hung up.

12:04 p.m. — A caller on Crooked Arrow Lane reported a loose dog trying to attack her in her yard. It’s a recurring issue and she couldn’t get into her home.

5:24 p.m. — A caller on Devonshire Circle, near Baker Downs, reported people spotted on camera knocking on their door and then looking for a spare key. The caller later said they might know one of the people and would try to contact them.

9:07 p.m. — A caller near Perimeter Road and Mackinaw Way reported a skunk zip-tied to a power pole.

— Alan Riquelmy