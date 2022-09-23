Nevada County police blotter: Caller contacts 911, wants to talk to friend

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

1:03 p.m. – A caller from Minnie Street reported a male subject sitting on the bench watching everyone. The caller thought this suspicious, and was wondering if the subject is allowed to be in the park because the caller thought the subject had recently been arrested for stalking.

3:04 p.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported three separate shoplifting incidents with the same suspect.

5:11 p.m. – A caller from South Auburn Street requested assistance regarding the traffic near the crosswalk at the school. The caller stated that even with a crossing guard, vehicles drive very fast through the area, which puts children in danger.

8:14 p.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported several trucks and people have been camping and partying in the empty field, making a lot of noise. The caller advised it has been going on for about a week, and would like them moved along.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

3:45 p.m. – A caller from Derby Way reported he was in his vehicle and a tree fell on it. The caller was not injured, but was blocking the roadway.

4:22 p.m. – A caller from Highway 20 reported a subject came on to her property and was digging up lines.

6:28 p.m. – A caller from an unknown location called 911 to speak to his friend who works for the Reno Police Department. The caller said he was in town and wanted to catch up. The caller was advised this was the Nevada County 911.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

11:15 a.m. – A caller from Broad Street reported a subject screaming and damaging landscaping plants.

6:04 p.m. – A caller from Highway 49 at Gold Flat Road reported a pickup truck swerving all over the roadway.

— Jennifer Nobles