Nevada County police blotter: Caller confronts woman about dog in car, gets assaulted

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Friday

11:13 a.m. — A caller at Bank Street reported a male who refused to leave and was harassing employees.

1:50 p.m. — A caller at Whiting Lane reported the theft of a leaf blower from the back of a truck.

4:04 p.m. — A caller at Neal Street reported a reckless driver attempted to fight with the caller’s father.

11:33 p.m. — A caller at Ridge Road reported a house next to hers that is under construction had a subject in it near the tractors. She could see multiple flashlights near the tractors, and noted there are ongoing issues with theft.





Saturday

8:45 a.m. — A 911 caller from Highlands Court reported her daughter called, saying she stabbed her father.

10:58 a.m. — A caller at McKnight Way reported he was assaulted by a female who grabbed his arm and scratched him because he confronted her about leaving her dog in a car in the store’s parking lot.

Sunday

6:03 p.m. — A 911 caller from Nevada City Highway reported two males in a physical altercation, one armed with a stick and the other pulling a small wagon.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Sunday

7:54 a.m. — A caller at White Oak Drive and McCourtney Road reported he has a video of a trespasser poaching on his property several days ago.

1:28 p.m. — A caller at Lodestar and Applejack drives reported a Champion 9000 generator was stolen and last seen at 6 p.m. Saturday.

3:59 p.m. — A caller at Highway 174 and Brunswick Drive reported a pickup with a camper shell intentionally ran the caller off the road while riding his bicycle. Per caller, it was intentional because parties are currently involved in a court dispute.

6:43 p.m. — A caller at Sadie D Drive and Spanish Lane reported his daughter and her boyfriend broke into the caller’s house and stole the keys to a silver 2005 Honda CRV. Caller believes they were possibly in route to Santa Cruz. The vehicle was low on gas and they did not have gas money. The subject’s boyfriend and daughter left a note saying they will leave the vehicle in a parking lot. Caller’s son was in Santa Cruz and unable to locate the vehicle. The caller was letting the subjects stay in the garage, but were not allowed in the house for any reason.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Sunday

1:18 p.m. – A caller on Searls Avenue reported what appeared to be a hit-and-run or vandalism to mailboxes.

3:30 p.m. — A caller from Broad and York streets reported a customer was just threatened by a man. He then left, and was seen going back up the street.

