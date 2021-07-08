Nevada County police blotter: Caller confronts juvenile throwing rocks at people’s cars

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

6:06 a.m. — A caller from Washington and Alpha roads reported a downed tree entirely blocking the roadway. The caller claimed that the fallen tree was 36 inches in diameter.

11:36 a.m. — A caller from Erin Place, near Cottage Hill Drive, reported that two firearms had been stolen from him. The caller stated that he knew who had stolen the guns, and a police report was taken of the incident.

1:19 p.m. — A caller near Combie Road and West Hacienda Drive reported a juvenile who was throwing rocks at cars, with one of these rocks having struck and chipped the caller’s windshield. The caller said that they had confronted the juvenile over the incident.

2:36 p.m. — A caller from the area of Lower Colfax, off Highway 174, reported that a package had been stolen from someone’s front porch, with the two apparent thieves then driving off at a high rate of speed. One of the thieves was described only as a woman with either a shaved head or very short hair.





3:28 p.m. — A caller from Forest View Drive reported that a camping trailer had been stolen from their driveway. The caller said that they have video surveillance footage of the theft.

6:06 p.m. — A caller from Lark Street, near Ranch Road, reported an ongoing issue with a suspicious man following children onto the caller’s property.

9:04 p.m. — A caller from a residence on Little Ranch Road reported that her husband was trying to beat her up. The husband apparently later picked up the phone and said no incident had occurred.

9:13 p.m. — A caller from Farad Road, off Interstate 80, reported that their car had been broken into, with a credit card apparently having been taken. The caller later reported that they had discovered that the credit card had been used at a nearby business.

9:34 p.m. — A caller from Commercial Avenue reported that there were two men outside a business looking into people’s cars and behaving suspiciously. One of the men was purportedly carrying a baseball bat.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

4:16 p.m. — A caller from Broad Street reported that she had just found her vehicle, previously reported as stolen, at a nearby parking lot.

8:21 p.m. — A caller from a bar on Commercial Street reported that 10 people were physically fighting in front of the bar. The fight appeared to quickly disperse, and no injuries were reported.

— Stephen Wyer