Nevada County Police Blotter: Caller concerned subjects in black clothing may be Antifa

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Monday

7:42 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Alta Street reported a dog with no tags in the middle of the roadway.

8:38 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a customer was refusing to wear a mask in a lobby and refusing to leave.

11:49 a.m. — A caller from Main Street, near Mill Street, reported around 10 subjects wearing all black walking down the road. The caller was concerned they may have been members of Antifa scoping out the downtown area.

7:07 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Auburn Street reported they found a birth certificate.

7:25 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Glenwood Road reported the theft of an air conditioning unit and furniture from her front yard.

7:35 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Church Street reported she thought she knew where her stolen phone was. The caller stated that the subject was ordering DoorDash to a listed location.

Tuesday

12:23 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of McKnight Way reported a woman was refusing to leave a business.

1:23 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Freeman Lane reported an infant locked in a vehicle.

3:28 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Walsh Street reported his neighbor using his easement and parking on his property.

4:02 p.m. — A caller from Brunswick Road, near Main Street, reported a man brandishing a long gun while standing on the corner.

10:38 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Main Street reported a driver ran multiple stop signs, almost hitting the caller and pedestrians.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

1:56 p.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Road, near Rocker Road, reported he had caught a rattlesnake in a bucket and requested it be picked up by Animal Control.

4:33 p.m. — A caller from Washington Road, near Highway 20, reported a subject passed out in a vehicle with two children, blocking the roadway.

4:40 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49, near La Barr Meadows Road, reported a vehicle had passed them in the emergency lane.

6:05 p.m. — A caller from New Rome Road, near Eaglepine Place, reported his neighbor drove past him last week, howling at him and honking her horn.

8:23 p.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley Road, near Sun Forest Drive, reported two juvenile subjects were breaking things inside a school building.

9:59 p.m. — A caller from Nancy Lane, near Highway 174, reported a dog had been barking for three hours and the owners were not home.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

10:35 a.m. — A caller from Sugarloaf Mountain reported an unoccupied vehicle blocking a fire lane.

7:31 p.m. — A caller from Gold Flat Road, near Granholm Lane, reported a subject standing on top of a truck. The caller stated they believed the subject may try to break in.

9:43 p.m. — A caller from Main Street, near Church Street, reported that after their phone was stolen last week, someone was using the caller’s PayPal account to buy items online. The caller stated the items were being sent to a Nevada City address.

­— Victoria Penate