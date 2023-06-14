GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
3:04 a.m. — A caller from Dorsey Drive reported two people going through a car in front of his apartment.
11:37 a.m. - A caller from Railroad Avenue reported two vehicles were in the parking lot, and people were going through the batting cages.
3:02 p.m. — A caller from Bank/Mill Street reported that people were going through barriers while painting the street.
3:59 p.m. — A caller from Biggs Avenue reported two transients had been sleeping outside her window for the past four nights.
4:34 p.m. — A caller from Nevada City HWY/Brunswick Road reported a male in traffic and banging on hoods.
9:40 p.m. — A caller from East Main Street reported several vehicles were speeding up and down the roadway, making a race track out of the residential street.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
10:22 a.m. — A caller from Zion Street reported that a group of males came in asking for a room; when told they would have to wait, they left and returned, demanding a room. One of the males caused a verbal disturbance.
10:23 a.m. - A caller from Zion Street reported manager was refusing to rent them a room and using profanity.
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT
7:03 a.m. — A caller from Carrie Drive reported a black and red ‘05 Victory Motorcycle was stolen from his open garage.
11:49 a.m. — A caller from Wood Rose Way reported she was trying to get items from the house, but her boyfriend was refusing to let her get them back.
4:14 p.m. - A caller from Bowman Lake Raod/20 reported he pulled over to camp, and someone stated a person shot at their trailer and started taking pictures of it.
6:24 p.m. — A caller from Conifer Drive reported 5-6 people were burglarizing her shed; the caller was watching on surveillance.
10:52 p.m. — A caller from Meyer Way reported two people were having sex in the front yard; the caller made the same report a few days ago, which was unfound. The caller claimed she was watching this happen from her boyfriend’s home, and her boyfriend was the male involved.
11:22 p.m. — A caller from Pet Hill Drive reported a string of lights in the sky going west to east; the caller was a former pilot with several hours of flight time and knew lights were not coming from aircraft. The caller was concerned the lights were coming from China.
