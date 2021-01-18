Nevada County police blotter: Caller concerned neighborhood getting ’carbon monoxided out’

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Friday

4:19 a.m. — A caller near Ridge Road and Pear Orchard Way reported a vehicle sitting in a driveway for an undetermined period of time. The reporting party said they were concerned the neighborhood was getting “carbon monoxided out.”

8:00 a.m. — A caller near Sky Pines Road and Welsh Lane reported finding mail meant for Alta Sierra residents dumped.

9:45 a.m. — A caller near La Barr Meadows Road and Highwaty 49 reported she hit a golden retriever with her car and it has a broken leg.

9:55 a.m. — A caller near Pasquale Road between Cascade Loop and Banner Quaker Hill Road reported her 16-year-old son was bit in the leg by a German shepherd.

10:26 a.m. — A caller on Penn Valley Drive between Spenceville and Ranch roads reported he was assaulted and his bike was stolen.

10:59 a.m. — A caller on Tara Lane near Good Enough Court reported a childless woman having a mental breakdown and screaming “You took my baby.”

11:33 a.m. — A caller on Spanish Lane near Sadie D Drive and Cascade Loop reported receiving harassing messages from a subject the caller sold a vehicle to.

11:39 a.m. — A caller on Combie Road reported a white male in a red and black plaid shirt and orange shorts removing his pants inside a business.

1:42 p.m. — A caller on Greenhorn Road near Kantorbery and Kensington courts reported $3,500 worth of fishing equipment stolen.

2:37 p.m. — A caller on Bradford Drive near Jodette Lane and Rosemary Place reported an injured skunk in her front yard.

5:43 p.m. — A caller near Combie Road and Highway 49 reported a white male jumping out at vehicles as they pass by near the foot bridge.

Saturday

5:24 a.m. — A caller on Boulder Street between Reef Point and Pine View Heights called to report his caregiver squatting on his property. When police referred the caller to the eviction process, he hung up after yelling expletives.

9:04 a.m. — A caller on Dog Bar Road and Morning Sun Lane reported finding a husky mix.

9:24 a.m. — A caller on Table Meadow Road near Ramada Way reported an injured hawk.

12:37 p.m. — A caller near Red Dog Road and Edgewater Court reported a male and female with a 6-month-old baby possibly living near the river in two vehicles and possibly under the influence.

1:10 p.m. — A caller near the dead end of Pingree Road reported a buck with a broken leg by the side of the road.

1:54 p.m. — A caller on Sunset Avenue in Marysville reported someone broke the lock on a gate to a private property owned by Pacific Gas and Electric.

3:36 p.m. — A caller on Tranquility Lane near Idaho Maryland Road left a line open. Dispatch heard a casual conversation. The caller told another woman she wanted to call authorities because she couldn’t remember anything. The other female subject laughed and said “I know, me, too.”

3:53 p.m. — A caller on Combie Road near Linton Lane reported a male subject lying in the roadway, shaking, groaning and unresponsive.

4:05 p.m. — A caller on Boreal Ridge Road reported a ski resort put an “unassociated subject” on the same ski lift as his family.

5:10 p.m. — A caller on Rock Creek Road near the South Yuba Recreation Area reported a vehicle pealing out and a dog chasing after it. The caller suspected the vehicle abandoned the animal.

9:03 p.m. — A caller on Loma Rica Drive between Grass Valley and Nevada City avenues reported a door sawed through, as well as cash and computers taken.

11:38 p.m. — A caller on Relief Hill Road near Crowley Estates reported hearing 20 shots less than a quarter of a mile away at the bottom of the RV campground.

Nevada City Police Department

Friday

1:01 p.m. — A caller on Sacramento and Boulder streets reported a woman drawing lipstick all over her face, possibly under the influence of a controlled substance.

7:05 p.m. — A caller on Railroad Avenue between Sacramento Street and Woods Court reported hearing two loud gun shots.

Saturday

12:41 p.m. — A caller on Nimrod Street near Pioneer Park reported a transient pushing two expensive motorized bikes up the hill near the veterans memorial.

1:05 p.m. — A caller on Long Street near Prospect Street reported someone threatening to throw a couch they sold onto their front lawn. The other person involved also called to report that the couch she bought off Facebook Marketplace was not as described, and moldy.

4:06 p.m. — A caller on Nevada Street reported a 30-year-old subject in a gray shirt and black backpack pacing the train tracks, possibly under the influence.

4:09 p.m. — A caller on Zion Street and Argall Way reported a male subject in a neon vest yelling and throwing items at the bus stop.

7:00 p.m. — A caller on Nile Street reported a woman trespassing and refusing to leave the property.

— Rebecca O’Neil