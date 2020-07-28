Nevada County Police Blotter: Caller concerned about sheep

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Monday

7:49 a.m. — A caller on Flume Street, near San Francisco Street, reported a building was burglarized the previous night. Suspects broke inside using a crowbar and an ax.

9:36 a.m. — A caller near Old Highway 40 and Floriston reported people camping in an area off a dirt road.

10:42 a.m. — A caller on Newtown Road, near Beckville Road, reported someone stole a kayak out of a yard.

11:35 a.m. — A caller on Tierra Road, near Stone Meadow Lane, reported two sheep on his property. The sheep had been there for around a month, and the caller feared they would die.

11:48 a.m. — A caller at Tyler Foote Crossing Road, near Badger Hill Road, reported a woman who refused to leave a business lobby. She wanted a printed bill, though the bill hadn’t yet been generated. The woman refused to social distance, and the caller couldn’t help other customers.

4:43 p.m. — A caller on Washington Road, near Alpha Road, reported a disturbance between himself and his tenant. The caller said the tenant threatened to “burn the house down.”

5:53 p.m. — A caller on Loma Rica Road, near Evening Star Drive, reported four people were at a pond and refused to leave.

Nevada City Police Department

Monday

1:31 p.m. — A caller on Nimrod Street reported a dog approached and licked him. The caller pushed the dog, and a man then threatened him, asking him to leave.

— Alan Riquelmy