Nevada County Police Blotter: Caller concerned about sheep
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
Monday
7:49 a.m. — A caller on Flume Street, near San Francisco Street, reported a building was burglarized the previous night. Suspects broke inside using a crowbar and an ax.
9:36 a.m. — A caller near Old Highway 40 and Floriston reported people camping in an area off a dirt road.
10:42 a.m. — A caller on Newtown Road, near Beckville Road, reported someone stole a kayak out of a yard.
11:35 a.m. — A caller on Tierra Road, near Stone Meadow Lane, reported two sheep on his property. The sheep had been there for around a month, and the caller feared they would die.
11:48 a.m. — A caller at Tyler Foote Crossing Road, near Badger Hill Road, reported a woman who refused to leave a business lobby. She wanted a printed bill, though the bill hadn’t yet been generated. The woman refused to social distance, and the caller couldn’t help other customers.
4:43 p.m. — A caller on Washington Road, near Alpha Road, reported a disturbance between himself and his tenant. The caller said the tenant threatened to “burn the house down.”
5:53 p.m. — A caller on Loma Rica Road, near Evening Star Drive, reported four people were at a pond and refused to leave.
Nevada City Police Department
Monday
1:31 p.m. — A caller on Nimrod Street reported a dog approached and licked him. The caller pushed the dog, and a man then threatened him, asking him to leave.
— Alan Riquelmy
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User