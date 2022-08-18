Nevada County police blotter: Caller concerned about possible voodoo at crosswalk

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

2:01 p.m. – A caller from Neal Street requested assistance after she got an electric shock after pressing the crosswalk button. She thought voodoo was possibly involved, but said it wasn’t bad and she was fine. She did request that the road be closed or detoured as cars may get the shock because they are made of metal.

4:38 p.m. – A caller from Railroad Avenue reported a transient female who was nude and urinating on the sidewalk near the business.

5:20 p.m. — A caller from Penstock Drive reported a person slumped in the driver’s seat of a vehicle while it was running. The caller knocked on the window and woke the person, who then drove off.

6:43 p.m. – A caller from East Main Street reported a vehicle following a female telling her to get in the car.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

7:42 a.m. – A caller from School Street reported a subject sleeping in a sleeping bag in the middle of the roadway.

10:11 a.m. – A caller from La Barr Pines Drive reported a skunk in their garage.

2:15 p.m – A caller from Alta Sierra Drive was concerned about a residence because ever since the storm no one has cleaned up the property. The caller was worried that there was someone deceased inside. Responders knocked on the door with no answer and a dog was heard barking. Nothing suspicious was noted.

9:35 p.m. – A caller from Quail Lane reported they were arguing with their grandma over a phone and the grandma fell and required medical attention. The caller said their grandma had also slapped them.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

1:49 p.m. – A caller from Zion Street reported a student thought a vehicle was being stolen because it was being driven off with the alarm sounds.

3:25 p.m. – A caller from Main Street reported the theft of “hippy stuff,” but said it was possible the person took it by accident.

— Jennifer Nobles