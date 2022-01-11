Nevada County police blotter: Caller complains, says she can’t get porn on TV

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Monday

8:30 a.m. — A caller near Nevada City Highway reported a transient talking to himself and not responding. The reporting party requested he be moved along.

8:57 a.m. — A caller near the Nevada City Highway reported that she was working on her trailer when a transient man approached her. The reporting party requested he be moved along.

11:51 a.m. — A caller near Harper Street requested a welfare check on her husband who she had not heard from in three weeks.

2:25 p.m. — A caller near Yuba River Court reported a man under the influence in the dressing room for 30 minutes. The reporting party said the man was currently fishing through his backpack looking for a missing diamond.





3:16 p.m. — A caller from Nevada County Behavioral Health, near McNab Circle, requested a welfare check on an inebriated woman with a history of alcohol abuse who might have needed to go to the hospital.

3:53 p.m. — A caller near Dorsey Drive and Highway 49 reported a small fire near a transient camp.

4:56 p.m. — A caller near South Auburn and Bank streets reported she was driving by and saw a woman bite her child’s hand when he was throwing a fit.

5:22 p.m. — A caller near Brunswick Road reported he found a wallet in the roadway and wanted to turn it in.

8:34 p.m. — A caller near South Auburn and Race streets reported a female screaming “get away” at a vehicle.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

3:32 a.m. — A caller near Amber Street, between Silver Leaf Drive and Dog Bar Road, reported she was unable to get porn on the TV. When advised of appropriate usage of the emergency number, the reporting party complained of chest pains and was transferred to Cal Fire.

8:38 a.m. — A caller near Scotts Valley reported their brother missing with a head injury from New Year’s Day. The reporting party said the sibling did not return home to Nevada City from camping when expected.

9:30 a.m. — A caller near La Barr Meadows and Dog Bar roads reported a male subject walking the street and taking pictures of the phone lines. The subject inquired after the quality of her Suddenlink service. The reporting party said she was concerned the man was casing the neighborhood.

9:44 a.m. — A caller near Penn Valley Drive reported an injured cat howling and lying next to a baseball field.

10:36 a.m. — A caller near North Bloomfield-Graniteville Road, between Bernard Place and Honeysuckle Way, requested a welfare check on his therapist who he has known for 40 years but had not heard from since Dec. 14.

12:01 p.m. —An administrator near Maidu Avenue and Helling Way reported a woman under the influence of a controlled substance in the Sheriff’s Office with giant sun glasses, a black mask and black puffy coat.

1:22 p.m. — A caller near Perimeter Road and Dry Gulch Draw reported three cows in the roadway.

2:07 p.m. — A caller near Washington Road, between Public Road and Blank Court, reported that the subjects living in the barn may have very poor air quality because of their fireplace.

3:04 p.m. — A caller near Bitney Springs Road reported an ongoing issue with a neighbor who keeps putting up a gate and blocking a public easement. The reporting party advised that the subject arms himself with a crossbow.

3:05 p.m. — A caller near Ryder Court and Fine Drive reported he received notice from the DMV that someone tried to register his motorcycle under another name. The reporting party said he was living out of the area and thinks his bike was taken from his garage.

8:48 p.m. — A caller near Pioneer Way, between Minero Court and East Hacienda Drive, reported she just overdosed on ibuprofen.

— Rebecca O’Neil