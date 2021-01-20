Nevada County police blotter: Caller comes across mountain lion while searching for horse

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Sunday

3:53 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported a woman assaulted a man and a woman. No one could be located.

7:58 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Neal Street reported a man holding a bottle of alcohol was trying to break into a vehicle. He was arrested on suspicion of violating probation and resisting arrest.

5:02 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 800 block of Idaho Maryland Road reported trespassers came over a fence. A man was arrested on suspicion of violating parole and possessing a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. A woman was arrested on charges of possessing a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, and possessing a forged driver’s license.

6:45 p.m. — A caller from Rockwood Drive reported the theft of a catalytic converter from a vehicle.

9:43 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 1000 block of Plaza Drive reported a boy threw a snow chain at a car window, chipping it.

Monday

8:43 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Bank Street reported two customers refusing to leave who had stolen items and had racked up a bill of more than $1,000 they were not paying. They were on a do-not-rent list, but had booked the rooms under a false name.

6:58 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Lucas Lane reported the theft of a backpack.

9:44 p.m. — A caller from the 900 block of West Main Street reported vandalism to a van door.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

12:13 p.m. — A caller from Capitol Drive reported a deer with a broken leg in their driveway.

2:14 p.m. — A caller from Highway 174, near Mount Olive Road, reported she just watched a subject dump a dog out of their vehicle and take off.

2:35 p.m. — A caller from Ridge Road, near Via Vista, reported a 2-year-old had gone missing. They called back soon after and reported the child was found and was being taken back home.

3:58 p.m. — A caller from Joe Day Ranch Road, near Gracie Road, reported theft out of a storage facility, and said they had footage.

4:31 p.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley Road, near Kneebone Court, reported two dogs had been in their yard, trying to dig under their chicken coop. The caller stated the dogs had left for the house next door.

6:30 p.m. — A caller from Greenhorn Road reported their vehicle had stalled and was blocking the roadway.

11:03 p.m. — A caller from Hillaire Road, near Rough and Ready Road, reported a mountain lion was sitting on the fence line of their property. The caller stated they were searching for a missing horse when they came across the mountain lion, spotting it from around 50 feet away.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

12:29 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49, near Old Downieville Highway, reported a tree down in the roadway.

6:05 p.m. — A caller from Argall Way reported a male subject had entered a business and begun yelling. The caller stated he appeared to have been drinking, and drove away.

