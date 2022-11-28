Nevada County Police Blotter: Caller claims neighbor shot dogs and goats

Friday

Grass Valley Police Department

9:12 a.m. – A caller from Minnie Street reported his friend just called and told him there is an old ambulance parked in the area with a stove pipe coming out the top, and it appeared subjects were living in it.

10:12 a.m. – A caller reported his cat jumped out of the vehicle on Wednesday morning either in downtown Grass Valley or behind The National Hotel in Nevada City.

10:17 a.m. – A caller from Nevada City Highway was yelling into the phone that someone almost hit him. The caller kept yelling into the phone and dispatch couldn’t understand him before he hung up.

11:46 a.m. – A caller from West Main Street reported the neighbor across the street acting oddly, walking into traffic, and going into the caller’s yard taking pictures of the caller’s spouse.

6:13 p.m. – A caller from Mill Street reported three vehicles illegally parked. The caller stated all three were parked in one spot that was designated as 24-minute parking, and the caller was unable to get out of her driveway.

8:39 p.m. – A caller from South Auburn Street reported a subject in the parking lot screaming and yelling and using a lot of expletives. The caller said it was bothering a lot of people who were going to see Santa.

9:47 p.m. – A agitated caller from Mill Street reported a dog barking for over an hour and a water pipe that was spewing water everywhere. The caller was described as uncooperative and extremely hard to understand.

Nevada City Police Department

6:48 p.m. – A caller from Park Avenue reported a male subject was hanging out on the caller’s front porch telling the caller his van was stolen and acting oddly. The caller said the subject was threatening when they told him he couldn’t use their phone. The subject then used some expletives at the subject and said, “I will kill you.”

11:14 p.m. – A caller from Broad Street reported several intoxicated subjects being obnoxious and parking in her parking spot.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

11:30 a.m. – A caller from Prosser Lake reported subjects shooting at birds in the area with shotguns across the lake. The caller stated where they were shooting was toward where she was walking at the lake.

1:19 p.m. – A caller from Gautier Drive was calling on behalf of her father. The caller stated that her father’s neighbor shot her father’s dogs with a rifle while the dogs were on her father’s property. The neighbor had come over and told the father that there were two dogs attacking her father’s goats and he shot both the dogs and the goat.

3:00 p.m. – A caller from Willow Valley Road whispered that he was reporting a drug overdose. The caller was not at the location, but was nearby but wouldn’t be around. The caller stated the victim was Taylor Swift, overdosed on cocaine.

4:06 p.m. – A caller from Kozy Nest reported he was out in the field working and believed three male subjects wearing all black went into his house. On call back, the caller stated it looked like distant relatives, everything was OK, and there was no need for law enforcement.

7:26 p.m. – A caller from Walker Drive requested assistance as she had been locked out of her residence. The caller stated they have a lease, but the locks were changed with all of her belongings inside.

Saturday

Grass Valley Police Department

8:32 a.m. – A caller from Neal Street reported a transient sitting under a tarp and smoking meth. The caller said they knew for sure it was meth because they used to use it. The caller was concerned that youth walking by could get a contact high.

9:26 a.m. – A caller from Brunswick Road reported five subjects camping in the parking lot and leaving trash everywhere.

2:41 p.m. – A caller from Old Tunnel Road reported subjects at the location refusing to leave and jumping over the balcony.

7:12 p.m. – A caller from Richardson Street reported two people inside the residence who were asked to leave and would not. Per the caller, there was also an aggressive dog. Per the caller, the door was unlocked and the tenant was on vacation and when the tenant got home there were two unknown adults staying there.

Nevada City Police Department

12:47 a.m – A caller from Sacramento Street reported loud music after ordinance hours. The caller stated it was ongoing and affecting the quality of her life.

5:53 p.m – A caller from Highway 20 reported a group of juveniles on the side of the road. The caller was concerned that they would be hit by a vehicle.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

8:26 a.m. – A caller from Del Mar Way reported very loud music due to a very large party.

11:27 a.m. – A caller from Combie Road reported a subject causing issues. Per the caller, the subject urinated in his pants and then broke their umbrella.

1:53 p.m. – A caller from Banner Lava Cap Road reported he was assaulted by a male subject. The caller stated the subject pushed him and his bike fell into the canal and the caller fell to the ground. The caller said the subject was still there, harassing him.

10:08 p.m. – A caller from Cerrito Road reported a male who “charged” at the caller and was attempting to sell a controlled substance. While on the line, the caller advised he was hit in the head by a male subject in a hat. The caller was no longer at the scene of the incident but of the subject said, “You can’t miss him. He’s the biggest guy there.”

11:24 p.m. – A caller from Penn Valley Drive reported a vehicle that stopped in front of the park approximately 10 times. The caller said no one had gotten out of the vehicle but they kept pulling up to the park, hanging out for a few, and then driving away.

Sunday

Grass Valley Police Department

1:05 p.m. – A caller from West McKnight Way reported a male subject just left the business but was harassing employees and refusing to leave.

5:43 p.m. – A caller from Neal Street reported two juveniles harassing customers and demanding money from them. On call back, the reporting party said the juveniles left after saying they wanted to waste the time of the caller and law enforcement.

Nevada City Police Department

9:38 a.m. – A caller from Highway 49/20 at Gold Flat Road reported gas cans in the roadway.

2:17 p.m. – A caller from Nevada Street reported sewage coming out of the street and onto his property.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

11:22 a.m. – A caller from Long Branch Court was very angry with CalFire for telling her that it’s OK for people to have a controlled burn. The caller demanded the business line for the fire house closest to her. She was advised to call 411 and of 911 usage.

4:43 p.m. – A caller from Strawberry Circle reported a vehicle was stolen from their driveway.

7:43 p.m. – A caller from Combie Road reported hearing two gun shots less than 100 feet from their home. An additional caller reported it wasn’t shots fired but a cherry bomb, as a neighbor was playing with fireworks.

11:19 p.m. – A caller from Green Valley Road reported he’s being harassed by his neighbor. The caller advised that the neighbor has delivered rotten food, dumped chemicals on top of the caller’s garbage cans, and has thrown condoms filled with hot dogs onto the caller’s property.

– Jennifer Nobles