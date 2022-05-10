Nevada County police blotter: Caller claims neighbor pushed her, castrated her dog

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

12:06 a.m. — A 911 caller from La Barr Meadows Road and Highway 49 reported a disheveled subject standing in dark clothes starting at traffic from the northeast corner.

7:30 a.m. — A caller from Twin Ridges Elementary reported they were closing the school due to an open case involving the Sheriff’s Office.

7:58 a.m. — A caller near Dog Bar Road, between Norvin Way and Taylor Crossing Road, reported emaciated goats in poor living conditions.

8:24 a.m. — A 911 caller near Houghton Ranch Road reported a young female walking down Highway 20 barefoot wrapped in a blanket.

8:42 a.m. — A caller near Tammy Way, between Eva Way and Irene Court, reported a subject has his friend’s EBT card and planned to leave with it.

9:48 a.m. — A caller near Old Mill Road, between Clarks and Summer Access roads, requested a deputy be present at Grizzly Hill School while children are present until the suspect is found.

9:54 a.m. — A caller near Torrey Pines Drive and Poplar Road reported one of their client’s dog was treated for a raccoon bite last Friday.

10:01 a.m. — A caller near Bear Paw Place and East Lime Kiln Road reported PG&E coming onto his property.

10:55 a.m. — A caller near Kearney Court and Wild Turkey Lane reported that a neighbor’s white husky-type dog killed one of the reporting party’s sheep on Friday night. The caller called back to reported they found three additional sheep bodies.

1:09 p.m. — A 911 caller near John Muir and North Silver Willow lanes reported her neighbor is yelling at her and put his trashcan where it’s not allowed. The reporting party said she dialed the emergency line because the neighbor pushed her and castrated her dog.

1:12 p.m. — A caller near Woolman Lane and Jones Bar Road reported someone hacked her friend’s Instagram account and claimed a certain business was a legitimate BitCoin investment company. The reporting party invested $6,000 before learning their friend was hacked.

1:17 p.m. — A caller near China Circle and Banner Quaker Hill Road reported his life savings in cash was taken. The reporting party called back at 1:38 p.m. to say that the money had been recovered and to disregard the previous report.

3:27 p.m. — A caller near Lime Kiln Road, between Maggie Lane and Duggans Road, requested a welfare check on a goat that has been standing on top of a 25- to 30-foot rock for two days.

3:58 p.m. — A caller near Clover Leaf Court and Peardale Road reported receiving threatening texts and emails from their tenant after the reporting party issued their 60-day notice.

4:31 p.m. — A caller near Country and Lazy lanes reported receiving an empty package from an eBay purchase. The reporting party said the package appeared to have been opened and resealed.

4:57 p.m. — A caller near McCourtney and Gai roads reported solar panels were stolen.

7:21 p.m. — A caller near Penn Valley Drive and Spenceville Road reported a male subject in jeans and a sweatshirt was throwing garbage cans in the roadway.

— Rebecca O’Neil