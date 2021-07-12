Nevada County police blotter: Caller claims he was being chased by armed man for reporting homicide

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Sunday

1:04 a.m. — A caller from Relief Hill Road reported hearing numerous shotgun blasts in the area, though it was not clear exactly where the gunfire had come from. The caller said they believed that the shots may have been associated with a vehicle that had just pulled onto the road and was across the street.

3:17 a.m. — A caller from Lake Wildwood Drive, near Cottontail Way, reported a woman who was looking through the caller’s windows and acting suspiciously. The caller asked the woman to leave, and also stated that this individual resembled the description of a woman who had been identified as stealing catalytic converters.

7:41 a.m. — A caller from Fair Oaks Drive, near Pleasant Valley Road, reported that someone was bleeding after having been bitten by a German shepherd.

8:44 a.m. — A caller from Penn Valley Drive, near Broken Oak Court and Ranch Road, reported that someone armed with a firearm was chasing him because the caller had reported a murder. No further details about the armed individual or about the purported homicide were provided.





10:23 a.m. — A woman calling from Thunder Road, near Paddock Lane, reported that her ex-husband’s new girlfriend had threatened her and her children, after the girlfriend had apparently come over to the caller’s residence and gone through some items.

12:15 p.m. — A caller from Gold Drive, near Squirrel Creek Road, had been in the emergency room and said that they wished to file an assault report with the Sheriff’s Office. No further details were provided about the assault.

4:34 p.m. — A caller near McCourtney and Gai roads reported that she was concerned for the welfare of her 5-year-old granddaughter, who the caller said was living in what she characterized as a “drug house” with the girl’s mother. The grandmother said that she thinks that whenever law enforcement have responded to the “drug house” in the past, the mother has hid the 5 year old to avoid scrutiny.

7:12 p.m. — A caller from Cooper Road, near Countrywood Lane and Harmony Ridge Road, reported that his son had just assaulted him. The father said that he had locked himself in a room in the residence and was considering defending himself with a firearm, adding that his son was under the influence of methamphetamine. The situation appeared to have later deescalated.

9:02 p.m. — A woman calling from Basque Drive reported that she had locked herself and her son in a closet in their house because her son’s father, who was drunk, was acting violently.

— Stephen Wyer