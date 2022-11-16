Nevada County Police Blotter: Caller asks police to pick up dollar with white powder

Monday

Grass Valley Police Department

8:46 a.m. – A caller from West Main Street reported they think they were possibly roofied on Friday.

11:28 a.m. – A caller from Alta Street reported there was a vulture picking at a ribcage opposite from the playground. The caller didn’t think it was a human ribcage due to seeing what he thought was fur.

12:25 p.m. – A caller from Nevada City Highway reported they found a dollar bill with powder on it and would like for law enforcement to pick it up.

2:53 p.m. – A caller from Mill Street reported she took her friend to lunch and when they went to get in the vehicle the subject took off and was running from the caller in the roadway. Per the reporting party, the subject had two glasses of wine at lunch and when the subject drinks she gets paranoid and acts up.

6:47 p.m. – A caller from Taylorville Road reported a subject left without paying the bill.

6:56 p.m. – A caller from Alta Street reported he was hit while on his electric bike about a month ago, and the caller believed he may have just passed the suspect’s vehicle and got the license plate information.

10:24 p.m. – A caller from Catherine Lane reported a neighbor running a tractor during all hours.

Nevada City Police Department

6:45 p.m. – A caller from Highway 20/49 reported an intoxicated driver unable to maintain lanes.

Nevada County Sheriff Office

12:31 p.m. – A caller from Banner Lava Cap reported a reckless driver all over the roadway.

2:20 p.m. – A caller from Rough and Ready Highway reported two males wearing construction clothing appearing to be pulling up copper wire in the area and were dragging wires.

3:30 p.m. – A caller from Walker Road reported four chickens showed up in their yard.

3:41 p.m. – A caller from Walker Road requested help with some missing chickens.