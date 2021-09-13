Nevada County police blotter: Caller asks police to evict armed guests who sold his cars

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

10:25 a.m. — A caller at Westhill Road, near Rough and Ready Highway, reported a vehicle in front of his address has drug paraphernalia on the driver’s seat. The windows were broken out of a silver Buick, with the items accessible. Nobody associated with the vehicle had been seen, and it had been there since the prior evening.

12:59 p.m. – A deputy at Ridge Road, near Via Vista, reported a student in possession of a jar of cannabis, rolling papers and a marijuana grinder. The juvenile was cited and released.

3:54 p.m. – A caller at McCourtney Road and Gai roads said subjects took over his property and sold his vehicles. He also said that two were felons in possession of firearms. The caller wanted to serve the subjects with a 5-day move out order, and was concerned about a 6 year old on the property who stepped on a needle.

7:58 p.m – A caller from a tenant at McCourtney and Gai roads said her landlord, with male and female companions, broke through her backdoor, yelling, “I’m done, I’m done,” was trying to illegally evict her. No eviction had been served and no weapons seen. The caller was locked in her bedroom and she was advised to stay in her bedroom until deputies arrived.





10:55 p.m. – A caller from Highway 20 and Harmony Ridge Road reported that a flatbed Toyota pickup with a lot of pallets was brake checking and driving on the wrong side of the road. The caller maintained the driver was intentionally trying to cause an accident and possibly drunk.

Saturday

5:30 a.m. – Per CHP at Hirschdale Road, a school bus went off the roadway and down an embankment, causing 30 feet of guardrail damage. Nevada County Road Maintenance called to give assistance to CHP.

9:15 a.m. – A caller at Ocelot Drive and Panther Court reported a deer was injured and could not walk, and has been trying to get up for hours. The caller requested someone dispatch the injured animal.

3;44 p.m – A caller at Highway 49 and Woodridge Drive said a black bicycle with a motor on it was stolen by a suspect from a gas station. They then chased the suspect into a grocery store. The suspect was wearing a knife inside a sheath on his belt. An additional caller said he had pepper sprayed and struck the suspect, who began yelling as deputies were called.

5:11 p.m. – A 911 caller from McCourtney and Gai roads said her ex-boyfriend broke windows of her silver Honda Accord and slashed her tires. She then drove away on the rims. The suspect was on a black Quad. There was no physical altercations between the parties. The caller declined to press charges and said she would have a friend pick her up and not return to the property on Saturday night.

9:42 p.m. – A caller at Dog Bar Road and Dishion Place reported her boyfriend is moving out of a shared residence and is being violent, while a male voice was heard yelling in background. It was a verbal argument only as her boyfriend was seen leaving down Dog Bar Road toward Meadow Vista. CHP was unable to locate the suspect and caller was advised of restraining order process.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Friday

1:34 p.m. – A caller at Nimrod Street reported a 20-year old male was yelling at a female. The male was following her but she managed to escape and the parties separated. He then left the park toward downtown.

2:05 p.m. – A caller notified Nevada City police of abandoned vehicles at Gold Flat and Pinewoods roads. A tow was assigned to the remove vehicles.

3:55 p.m. – A caller at Zion Street and Doane Road reported a burglary to his cargo container.

7:50 p.m. – A caller at Providence Mine Road and Zion Street reported a motor home parked on his property and requested a call back with a final outcome of the prosecution status.

Saturday

9:37 a.m. – A caller from Old Nevada City Airport reported a blue minivan with British Columbia plates had been parked there for four days. It appeared someone may be camping.

5:40 p.m. – A caller at Old Washington Road at Nevada Street reported three people refused to leave her property. The caller also reported a verbal altercation, and worried it might become physical.

— William Roller