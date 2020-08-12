Nevada County police blotter: Caller asks man to keep distance in line, he coughs at her

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

2:25 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Townsend Street reported that a male subject had walked into their neighbor’s backyard, triggering a motion sensor light. The caller stated that they noticed because her home had been egged.

7:31 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of School Street reported that their vehicle’s tires had been slashed and vulgar words had been spray painted onto it.

8:15 a.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Sutton Way reported that her vehicle had been hit in a parking lot the previous day. The caller stated that she had not noticed until her husband pointed out the damage.

2:30 p.m. — A caller from Pleasant Street reported he had been defrauded online, and money had been taken from his bank account. The caller stated that the person who defrauded him continued to call him.

2:35 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Ocean Avenue reported his neighbor was working on his car outside, in front of the caller’s property, and that the neighbor leaves a big mess when he does this.

2:35 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported that, after she asked a man to stand farther away from her while in line at a business, he coughed at her on purpose. The caller stated that the man fled the store when she went to seek a manager.

2:54 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Dorsey Drive reported that she received a call claiming she had committed Social Security fraud and had to pay $1,000. The caller stated she has been receiving these calls for years, but that they had just started asking for money.

3:28 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Freeman Way reported that a shirtless man was throwing butcher knives near a trail.

4:37 p.m. — A caller from Maryland Drive reported that his personal information, including his mother’s address, had been posted online by people he stated were angry at him because of his Facebook posts.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

2:09 p.m. — A caller from Maidu Avenue, near Helling Way, reported a man was attempting to pull all their doors open and was yelling to open the doors.

2:29 p.m. — A caller from Penn Valley Drive, near Ladino Avenue, reported an employee was taking money out of the register at a business.

3:55 p.m. — A caller from Penn Valley Drive reported he had been attacked by a pit bull at a park.

7:29 p.m. — A caller from Owl Road, near Weber Street, reported his uncle hears a female yelling every day.

9:20 p.m. — A caller from Alexis Drive, near Darkhorse Drive, reported six or seven people having a loud party on a golf course.

9:31 p.m. — A caller from Forest Springs Drive, near Stone Arch Drive, reported that a light came on outside and there was a noise they couldn’t explain.

10:03 p.m. — A caller from Lewis Road reported hearing a loud explosion in the area.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

9:04 a.m. — A caller from Nimrod Street, near Nile Street, reported a woman screaming obscenities at the park and that it had been going on for several days.

12:35 p.m. — A caller from Washington Street, near Nevada Street, reported they had found a large knife and thought it was suspicious due to the protest that took place Sunday.

2:08 p.m. — A caller from Pine Street, near Commercial Street, reported that a truck couldn’t make a turn.

— Victoria Penate