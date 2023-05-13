Thursday
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
5:53 a.m. – A trespassing call off of Pleasant Valley Road was cleared by contact after an employee requested an occupied white older delivery van to leave the property that camps there every night, they have been refusing to leave and leaving trash.
8:28 a.m. – A vandalism call off of Kentucky Flat Road was cleared by contact after a reporting party requested contact from a deputy to file a report for squatters causing vandalism on his property.
10:17 a.m. – An information call was provided by a person saying she will be doing target shooting on her property off of Mallory Court.
10:59 a.m. – A caller off of LaBarr Meadows Road originally called for a dead animal pickup and nobody picked up, is now saying the dog is in a ditch and could possibly be be alive.
11:04 a.m. – A caller off of Little Valley Road/Alta Sierra Drive reported a white van with a back window with vulgar writing in crayon. One male was hitting another subject in the van.
11:57 a.m. – A 911 caller off of Ridge Road reported her daughter is there throwing rocks at her. She was arrested.
1:52 p.m. – A trespassing call was made off of San Francisco Street/North San Juan regarding trespassers on a property that he caretakes for.
3:32 p.m. – A disturbance occurred on Highway 49 in North San Juan when a physical fight between a man and a woman occurred. The reporting party called back to say she just heard a gunshot coming from the residence.
4:22 p.m. – A 911 caller called to as if there as an earthquake but didn’t have an emergency.
Nevada City Police Department
8:38 a.m. – A caller off of Hollow Way reported there will be a 21 gun salute at a funeral today.
11:24 a.m. – A caller off of Silva Avenue reported a transient has been sleeping behind her home and has stashed property very close to her home and requested contact.
1:26 p.m. – A caller off of Main Street requested contact by law enforcement regarding theft of two backpacks and computers. The reporting party had photos of the suspect. A report was taken.
4:30 p.m. – A 911 caller asks if it was safe to go back in the building after feeling an earthquake. Dispatch advised it was up to her and if she felt that it was safe or not and was advised to check online for the magnitude of the quake.
5:39 p.m. – A caller off of Spring Street reported a duck on the hillside by the creek contained in some livestock fencing and believes that it was dumped behind the Miner’s Foundry.
Grass Valley Police Department
8:03 a.m. – A reporting party off of Gates Place reported that there is a subject harassing him and asking him to do a controlled substance.
11:31 a.m. – A caller off of Sutton Way reported she has videos of her ex stalking her, one video was him looking through her kitchen window from his vehicle.
2:19 p.m. – A caller off of Marshall/Winchester Street requested contact regarding a woman driving all over the roadway who lives near here and has almost hit her and her husband with her vehicle on several occasions.
7:42 p.m. – A disturbance was reported off of W. McKnight Way after a caller reported a male subject kicking and hitting vehicles in front of the Target store.
— Elias Funez