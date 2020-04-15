Nevada County police blotter: Caller asks if it’s legal, safe for landlord to replace cabinets

Grass Valley Police Department

Tuesday

7:14 a.m. — A caller in the 200 block of Dorsey Drive asked if it’s legal and safe for her landlord to replace cabinets in the apartment. Dispatch advised the caller about using 911.

8:14 a.m. — A caller in the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported a transient in the area who had set up camp and was yelling at people.

Support Local Journalism Donate



11:38 a.m. — A caller in the 200 block of Catherine Lane reported a client with mental health issues assaulted him. The caller was shoved to the ground. He declined medical treatment.

11:42 a.m. — A caller in the 400 block of Henderson Street reported that he was threatened by a county attorney.

11:52 a.m. — A caller on Sutton Way reported that his 3-year-old son was assaulted. The caller had pictures of the assault.

1:28 p.m. — Dispatch reported two separate fires behind an RV lot in the 600 block of Idaho Maryland Road. Transients claimed an “out of town fire dept. showed up and started the fires.”

1:55 p.m. — A caller in the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported a woman was yelling at customers and causing a disturbance.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Tuesday

12:01 a.m. — A caller near Peardale Road reported someone was at her mailboxes, beating on them.

6:55 a.m. — A caller on Highway 174, near Somerset Drive, reported that someone burglarized a work trailer and stole some tools.

8:24 a.m. — A caller near Sojourners Lane and Highway 174 reported that someone broke into mailboxes overnight.

9:14 a.m. — A caller near Sontag Hill and You Bet Road reported mailboxes were broken into the previous night.

1:01 p.m. — A caller near Banner Lava Cap Road and Altair Drive reported mail theft from a group of mailboxes.

2:50 p.m. — A caller on North Bloomfield-Graniteville Road, near Hardy Way, reported transients illegally dumping trash.

5:10 p.m. — A caller on Back Bone Road, near Snow Tent Road, reported a burglary that happened the previous day. A gaming system and drone were taken. The caller said a neighbor also was burglarized.

6:18 p.m. — A caller on Rough and Ready Road, near Bukkard Lane, reported that when he was in England he bought property in Texas for $100,000 that doesn’t exist.

8:16 p.m. — A caller on Scarlett Oaks Road, near Bitney Springs Road, reported that a tenant of hers was trying to get a gun. The tenant had made threats to another tenant about killing the mother of his child.

Nevada City Police Department

Tuesday

12:55 p.m. — A caller on Highway 49, near West Broad Street, reported a hostile person in a motorhome who refused to leave.

— Alan Riquelmy