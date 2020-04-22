Nevada County police blotter: Caller asks if dispatcher is a feminist

Grass Valley Police Department

Tuesday

9:07 a.m. — A caller on Gates Place reported a building had multiple windows broken, and there was foot traffic in and out of the building.

12:36 p.m. — A caller in the 500 block of Whiting Street reported someone dumping trash in her yard.

6:48 p.m. — A caller in the 100 block of West McKnight Way asked dispatch if he could legally move his van, which he lives in. Dispatch said that wasn’t possible, and the caller said he had to punch a transient that was inside the van. Dispatch asked if the person needed medical attention, and the caller asked if dispatch was a feminist and got her job because of affirmative action. The caller then hung up.

7:45 p.m. — A caller on Washington Street reported the theft of a wallet, cell phone and loose change from an unlocked vehicle.

11:35 p.m. — A caller in the 900 block of La Barr Meadows Road reported illegal dumping in a business’ dumpster.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Tuesday

5:17 a.m. — A caller on Highway 49, near East Lime Kiln Road, reported about seven people sleeping on their property. The people were going through the caller’s tools when their son drove onto the property. They ran when confronted.

9:57 a.m. — The U.S. Forest Service reported a campground on Washington Road that was open for operation. Dispatchers referred the forest service to a website where it could file a complaint.

10:12 a.m. — A caller on Loma Rica Drive reported the theft of generators.

2:10 p.m. — A caller on Cement Hill Road reported that his 2012 black Toyota Tundra was stolen from his driveway that day.

4:11 p.m. — A caller on Combie Road, near Woodridge Drive, reported that a customer said a transient in the parking lot was making her feel uncomfortable.

4:27 p.m. — A caller on Rough and Ready Highway, near Ridge Road, reported ongoing transient issues with “scary characters.”

6:40 p.m. — A caller on Brian Lane, near Wolf Road, reported that he was “pretty much robbed.” The caller was test driving a motorcycle and had given the suspect $6,000. The suspect refused to return the money, saying “It’s your problem now.”

7:44 p.m. — A caller on Stinson Drive, near Darlene Court, reported a man pounding on a door asking for tools.

Nevada City Police Department

Tuesday

11:40 a.m. — A caller on Zion Street reported a man running around in the parking lot yelling, “I need help.” Officers arrived and arrested someone.

10:14 p.m. — A caller on Searls Avenue, near Bost Avenue, reported a man trying the door handles of businesses.

— Alan Riquelmy